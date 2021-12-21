Although the Democrats have spent almost a year comparing the Capitol Hill riot to events like 9/11 and the Civil War, apparently, the day that left them with PTSD and traumatized shouldn’t pass by without some sort of celebration and remembrance. According to a letter from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the Democrats are celebrating the first anniversary of January 6th by programming a day full of events that includes member reflections, historian perspectives, and an evening vigil. While some who go through a truly horrific experience try not to celebrate or even remember it, Pelosi wrote, “In order for us to fully prepare for Member involvement in this solemn observance, it is necessary to know how many Members will be in Washington on Jan. 6. If you will be in Washington on Jan. 6, please email my office.” MORE NEWS: This Is Our Home, This Is The Last Stand Of Freedom On The Planet. Bring It On [VIDEO] Pelosi added, “Already, preparations are underway for a full program of events, including a discussion among historians about the narrative of that day; an opportunity for Members to share their experiences and reflections from that day; and a prayerful vigil in the […]

Read the whole story at www.redvoicemedia.com

