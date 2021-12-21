As a generally accepted rule, many families try to avoid contentious topics like politics during Christmas gatherings. It’s an odd rule when we consider these gatherings are the only time some family members get to see each other, but for the sake of harmony many families adhere to the practice.

This year, it’s important to NOT abide by the rule. Our nation is at stake. The world is at stake. And with Joe Biden taking to the national airwaves days before Christmas to fill the millions of vaxx-nannies in this nation with more rhetoric and fake science, we’re forced to counter the arguments with the truth. That’s a good segue to the first of three reasons we should be spreading the truth about Covid-19 and vaccines during Christmas gatherings.

It’s Top of Mind

Let’s face it. The topic is going to come up. Many will choose to withhold their own unvaccinated status or even lie about it, and I’m not going to fault those who would rather not bring it up. I’d simply encourage everyone to try to find the courage to face the questions and judgment and to be prepared with as much knowledge as possible.

Of course, our readers are generally more bold. Most of you are willing to not only declare you “pureblood” status proudly but to admonish those who would come after you for your stance. Once again, knowledge is much more important for you than emotions or sheer defiance.

Since the topics of Omicron, Joe Biden, vaccines, Anthony Fauci, and pretty much everything else related to Covid-19 are going to come up, it’s wise to be ready to share some knowledge. That doesn’t necessarily mean coming in with all of the wildest “conspiracy theories” (though many are quite true). Sometimes, we need to be more strategic with how we make our arguments and this is one of those times.

They’re Closer to the Truth Than They’ll Admit

Most Americans are smart enough to at least be in the early stages of developing skepticism towards the mainstream narrative. Things aren’t adding up. The recent surge of cases is making more people aware that the vaccines aren’t doing what they were told they would do. When we consider the NHL is canceling games and going on holiday early despite only four players in the entire league being unvaccinated, we know there are plenty of examples that act as wakeup calls to anyone with a portion of a brain.

Confirmation bias is real. Covid brainwashing through Pandemic Panic Theater is real. The stubbornness of the human spirit is real. But even with all of these things keeping many vaxx-nannies resolute in their stance despite the mountain of scientific facts against their narrative, they’ve never been closer to the edge than they are now. All it takes for many is a lot of common sense and facts supplied by you to push them over the edge so they can fall into the truth below.

They’ll argue with you. Many times these arguments are not intended to convince you that you’re wrong but to challenge you to provide more evidence that you’re right. Take advantage of these times. It may behoove you to point out that vaccine mandates for children make no sense when we consider more children have died from the vaccines than from Covid itself.

If the government is willing to lie to us about the need for children to be vaccinated, what makes anyone believe they’re not willing to lie about the whole thing? It may make sense for you to bring up reasons beyond the obvious Big Pharma push to vaccinate every man, woman, and child or the control Big Pharma exerts over government, corporate media, Big Tech, academia, and most importantly the healthcare industry. One of the biggest driving factors in the continued push for vaccines today is self-preservation on the part of government officials. Any of them who would now come out against the vaccines after pushing them in the past would be done. They’d be out of politics forever at the next available opportunity as both the vaxx-nannies and their cronies would remove them from office quickly.

Be patient. Your friends and family may be stubborn and you may feel like you’re talking to a brick wall, but I can tell you from personal experience that being armed with the facts and being patient with those hearing them can help convert them later if not sooner.

Our Last Experience Together

It is not far-fetched to imagine that this may be the last Christmas the unvaxxed will be allowed to spend with friends and family. There is no telling how long Covid-19 is going to captivate the world. The powers-that-be will attempt to perpetuate panic for as long as possible as doing so brings them closer to realizing their globalist goals.

Now is not the time to wait around and hope the truth comes out on its own. It’s not the time to get self-righteous and think that you’ll be vindicated when the toll of medical tyranny is felt across the globe more so than it already is. We are falling headlong into an abyss in which the truth is going to be permanently suppressed and the only way to stop it is to shine as bright of a light on it as possible right now.

They say there is strength in numbers. That means that the strength of the vaxx-nannies is growing even as we enter a post-truth society. There are more people growing skeptical of the vaccines. Unfortunately, there are also more people experiencing Covid fatigue, just as the powers-that-be knew they would. With fatigue comes vulnerability to suggestion which is why there can be a growing number of vaxx-nannies and a growing number of skeptics at the same time. The majority of people are in the mushy middle, not worried in either direction. But those are the numbers that are dwindling, heading in one direction or the other with every passing day.

We need them to head in our direction.

The only thing we can do to stop the expansion of medical tyranny (other than prayer, of course) is to expand the ranks of those who are opposed to the mandates, lockdowns, and restrictions. It doesn’t matter whether someone is vaxxed or not. With the way things are going, most people are ripe to be educated on what’s really happening with the universal vaccination agenda. If the conversations need to happen over mashed potatoes and green bean casserole, so be it.

Image by Lesley Negus from Pixabay.

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

Big Pharma’s Five Major Minions that Everyone, Vaxxed or Unvaxxed, Must Oppose This is not an “anti-vaxxer” article, per se. It’s a call for everyone to wake up to the nefarious motives behind vaccine mandates, booster shots, and condemnation of freedom. The worst kept secret in world history SHOULD be that the unquenchable push for universal vaccinations against Covid-19 has little if anything to do with healthcare and everything to do with Big Pharma’s influence over the narrative. Unfortunately, that secret has stayed firmly hidden from the vast majority of people because of the five major minions working on behalf of Big Pharma. What’s even worse is the fact that Big Pharma’s greed is merely a smokescreen to hide an even darker secret. We’ll tackle that later. First, let’s look at the public-facing ringleaders behind the vaccine push, namely Big Pharma. But before we get into their five major minions, it’s important to understand one thing. This is NOT just an article that speaks to the unvaccinated. Even those who believe in the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines must be made aware of agenda that’s at play. Let’s start with some facts. The unvaccinated do NOT spread Covid-19 more rampantly than the vaccinated. Even Anthony Fauci acknowledged the viral load present in vaccinated people is just as high as in the unvaccinated. This fact alone should demolish the vaccine mandates as it demonstrates they have absolutely no effect on the spread of the disease. But wait! There’s definitely more. This unhinged push to vaccinate everyone defies science. Those with natural immunity may actually have their stronger defenses against Covid-19 hampered by the introduction of the injections which fool the body into creating less-effective antibodies. Moreover, the push to vaccinate young people is completely bonkers. The recovery rate for those under the age of 20 is astronomical. Children neither contract, spread, nor succumb to Covid-19 in a statistically meaningful way. What they DO succumb to more often than Covid-19 are the adverse reactions to the vaccines, particularly boys. All of this is known and accepted by the medical community, yet most Americans are still following the vaccinate-everybody script. It requires pure cognitive dissonance and an overabundant need for confirmation bias to make doctors and scientists willingly go along with the program. Yet, here we are and that should tell you something. Before I get to the five major minions of of Big Pharma, I must make the plea for help. Between cancel culture, lockdowns, and diminishing ad revenue, we need financial assistance in order to continue to spread the truth. We ask all who have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to expand our reach so the truth can get to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Who does Big Pharma control? It starts with the obvious people, the ones who most Americans believe are actually behind this push. Our governments at all levels as well as governments around the world are not working with Big Pharma. They are working for Big Pharma. Some are proactive as direct recipients of cash. Others may oppose Big Pharma in spirit but would never speak out because they know anyone who does has no future in DC. This may come as a shock to some, but it’s Big Pharma that drives the narrative and sets the agenda for the “experts” at the CDC, FDA, WHO, NIH, NIAID, and even non-medical government organizations. Most believe it’s the other way around. They think that Big Pharma is beholden to the FDA for approval, but that’s not exactly the case. They need approval for a majority of their projects, but when it comes to the important ones such as the Covid injections, Big Pharma is calling the shots. They have the right people in the right places to push their machinations forward. That’s not to say that everyone at the FDA is in on it. Big Pharma only needs a handful of friendlies planted in leadership in order to have their big wishes met. We have seen people quitting the FDA in recent weeks for this very reason. The same can be said about the other three- and five-letter agencies. Too many people in leadership have been bribed, bullied, or blackmailed into becoming occasional shills for the various Big Pharma corporations. Some have even been directly planted by Big Pharma. That’s the politics of healthcare and science that drives such things as Covid-19 “vaccines.” Read the rest of this story, but please be sure to donate first if you can.