Here’s the punchline. Ray Epps is a Deep State operative. Now, we’ll get to the joke by Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene even though there’s nothing funny about the circumstances.

“How’s Ray Epps doing? Been raided by the FBI yet? No? Not locked up in the DC Jail in solitary confinement? Gee that’s odd. Subpoenaed by the J6 committee? No not yet? Huh? Wonder why? Where is Ray Epps?”

How’s Ray Epps doing? Been raided by the FBI yet?

No? Not locked up in the DC Jail in solitary confinement?

Gee that’s odd. Subpoenaed by the J6 committee?

No not yet? Huh?

Wonder why? Where is Ray Epps? — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) December 21, 2021

Greene has been at the forefront of exposing the horrible treatment being given to political prisoners from the January 6 mostly peaceful protests at the Capitol Building on January 6. And by “forefront,” I mean she’s one of only a handful of representatives who are even acknowledging the inhumane conditions and human rights abuses against the January 6 detainees.

As for Ray Epps, he’s apparently experiencing blissful freedom despite crystal clear evidence he instigated many to “storm the Capitol” on January 6. As an exposé by Revolver News detailed in October, Epps is almost certainly a plant by the FBI. Since then, others have published even more evidence that Epps was the primary provocateur of the first wave of entry into the Capitol Building.

Revolver’s most recent follow-up has even caught Donald Trump’s attention.

Deep State provocateurs are not new, but thanks to social media and independent investigative reporters, we’re seeing them appear more and more targeting conservative groups. More lawmakers need to follow MTG’s lead and expose these miscreants.

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help. Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America. The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way). To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging. The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn