For the last few months, one key member in the Biden administration has been rather distant when it comes to COVID-19 and other top Democratic agendas. Causing many to wonder if there is a rift in the White House, Vice President Kamala Harris, who appeared to be inseparable from Biden when he supposedly won the election, has now opted to remain in the shadows. Only when the media pressed the White House on the matter did Harris reappear. And since then, Harris has taken some a stance going against the Biden administration on key issues like COVID-19. Appearing on CBS, Harris discussed the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and unlike President Joe Biden and some Democrats, the Vice President decided not to blame the surge on those who remain hesitant about the jab. Instead, she said, “I don’t think this is a moment to talk about fault. It is no one’s fault that this virus hit our shores or hit the world. … It is more about individual power and responsibility and the decisions that everyone has the choice to make.” For those wondering, back in September, President Biden said to the nation, “This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated. And it’s caused […]

