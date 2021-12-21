KALAMAZOO, MI – One of the lead FBI agents who worked on the Governor Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping plot case, who recently pleaded guilty to a criminal case of his own, apparently engaged in a profane, anti-Trump tirade on Facebook months before the alleged kidnapping plot. Former FBI agent (and now-convicted wife beater as of December 20th) Richard Trask was one of the lead agents associated with the purported Governor Whitmer kidnapping plot from October of 2020. As we previously reported here at Red Voice Media , attorneys for the men indicted in the alleged kidnapping plot case have already filed motions wanting to introduce evidence consisting of text messages and audio recordings that may prove the FBI entrapped the individuals indicted. But new information about wife-beating, former FBI agent Trask reveals that he not only hated former President Trump, but that he hated anyone who supported him. In fact, in a March 2020 Facebook post, he exclaimed that he hopes anyone who likes Trump would “burn in hell.” “Toilet thought of the day: I’m on Michigan,” the post said. “If you still support our piece of shit president you can fuck off. As someone whose wife works in the hospital I hope you […]

Read the whole story at www.lifezette.com

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses. Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way. We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. You will notice we do not bow to Big Tech by running Google or Facebook ads. So many in conservative media do because it’s lucrative, but I just can’t imagine taking a paycheck from the minions of evil. That’s why we’re so dependent on our readers to pay the bills and expand our reach. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker