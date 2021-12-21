Former researcher Dr. Judy Mikovits told host Clay Clark during the Dec. 16 episode of his Brighteon.TV program “Thrive Time Show” that SARS-CoV-2, the pathogen behind the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, has been in existence way before the pandemic.

“There [is] no novel coronavirus. We knew at that time that this was created in the lab. I don’t listen to their deltas, their omicrons and [so] on – because what we know all the way back to HIV and AIDS is how many variants they came up with. They’re just going to keep the fear game going from zika, to corona, [up] to Ebola in 2014,” Mikovits said.

“They targeted the most vulnerable, so the people that actually were dying and being called COVID [patients] were [actually] dying of influenza. [Also,] we knew the PCR test as 97 percent false positive.”

The former research scientist denounced hospitals for following a so-called death protocol. “They use the wrong treatments, they torture the people in these hospitals, they starve them [and] they don’t give them the medications for what they need.”

Mikovits also had strong words for infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci. “What was happening is that Tony Fauci was targeting the most vulnerable, calling it COVID and murdering them by intubating them or giving them remdesivir.”

“Tony Fauci has played this hand for 40 years. They’ve done this now for almost 50 years to scare us into fearing a virus, [when] all you really need to do is to take care of your immune system and appreciate how to develop and fortify [it.] It really doesn’t matter what Tony Fauci unleashes. We have robust, and in many cases lifelong, immunity – no matter what variant,” she added.

Despite the grim reality, Mikovits shared the story of her husband and how the power of love helped him recover from sickness and the death protocol. “They tried to call it COVID… [but] we showed [that] if you simply loved him, he would start breathing again. Fear is the virus and love really is the cure.” (Related: Nurse whistleblower says true outbreak gripping the nation is not the coronavirus, but the “pandemic of fear” – Brighteon.TV.)

Hockey superstar owes his awakening to Mikovits

Hockey player Brendan Witt, a friend of Mikovits, also joined the show. Witt played for three National Hockey League teams from 1995 to 2010.

He told the Brighteon.TV host that the COVID-19 lockdowns started to not make sense after the first three weeks passed. “Connecting the dots, it just didn’t make sense to lock down, be scared and stay [indoors]. We’re humans. We like to have conversations, talk and interact with each other,” Witt said.

The hockey player also touched on his close friendship with Mikovits, saying the former researcher was “cool as a cucumber.” The two first met when Witt’s wife was seeking treatment for kidney cancer. Witt mentioned that he shares the same opinion with her regarding death protocols in hospitals.

“The same playbook is being used once again on the American people [and] the whole world. It’s a shame that [people] aren’t able to say goodbye to their loved ones in the hospitals because of these protocols. Think about how many went on to the next part of their lives without saying goodbye to their loved ones. That’s the huge travesty here. It’s so wrong on so many different levels and it’s evil,” Witt said. (Related: Dr. Ardis reveals hospitals’ COVID “death protocol” to Jeff and Shady – Brighteon.TV.)

“I’m very thankful that I’ve gotten to have a personal relationship with Judy and see what she’s standing up to, because we all need to take a stand. We all need to stand up to this because this is wrong on so many levels.”

Witt also shared his experience as a speaker during the ReAwaken America Tour. He told Clark: “It’s amazing to feel the love at these events. I’ve talked to a lot of people and shook a lot of hands, and they love America. They want to stand up for what America stands for. People want to stand together and there’s unity at these events.”

Months earlier, both Witt and Mikovits shared the stage during the California leg of Clark’s event series. The California leg was held last July 18 and 19 at the city of Anaheim, with the two speaking on the first day.

“I feel like our children need to be taught better. They need to be told to take off the mask and told not to take this poison. This shot is poison. And these athletes that don’t want to stand up, I’m ashamed to call them athletes,” the hockey player said.

Meanwhile, Mikovits said during the conference: “It’s not about the virus, it’s about control. We listen to these scumbags, these criminals, this Fauci who I don’t want to see in prison. I want to see him in an electric chair.”

Watch the full Dec. 16 episode of “Thrive Time Show” with Dr. Judy Mikovits and Brendan Witt below. “Thrive Time Show” airs from Monday to Friday at 3:30-4 p.m. on Brighteon.TV.

Pandemic.news has more articles about Americans yielding to fear amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sources include:

