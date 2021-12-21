War Is Peace, Freedom Is Slavery, Ignorance Is Strength, and Segregation is Togetherness. That’s the philosophy of the City of Boston as they roll out draconian vaccine mandates for entry into or employment at many of the most popular venues across the city.

Their name for this unambiguous segregation: “Be Together.”

As commentator Tim Pool point out, it’s fascism:

According to Boston.com:

In the coming weeks and months, all eligible individuals will be required to show proof that they’re fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to be allowed inside restaurants, gyms, museums, and other indoor venues in Boston.

Along with other local communities, Mayor Michelle Wu announced Monday that Boston is phasing in a vaccine requirement this winter for certain indoor venues, amid spiking cases and hospitalizations due to COVID-19.

The requirement will apply to indoor dining at restaurants, including bars and nightclubs; indoor fitness centers; and indoor recreational spaces, like theaters, concert venues, and sports arenas.

They’ll be rolling out the mandate for children over five-years-old in March, putting lives at risk.

This move reinforces what we’ve been saying for while. The architects of The Great Reset know they need complete control over the propaganda and extreme levels of gaslighting in order to make the masses ignore the science altogether. To do this, they will have their minions such Michelle Wu claim to follow the science as they call on people to disregard it. These “vaccines” are not effective. They are not safe. The mandates that continue to roll out are attacks on humanity, not to mention science and common sense.

