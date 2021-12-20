Roger Stone called Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), the chairman of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol breach, a “buffoon” for equating a Fifth Amendment plea to a confirmation of guilt. Thompson told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow several weeks ago that if “you want to assert the Fifth Amendment in terms of self-prosecution, it says that you have something to hide.” When a person asks to plead the Fifth, refusing to answer questions to avoid self-incrimination, that “in some instances, that says you are part and parcel guilty to what occurred,” Thompson also claimed. “That shows you how ignorant this buffoon is,” Stone said during an interview Monday with Anna Perez of Real America’s Voice. “Read the Constitution and the law.” Earlier this year, Thompson filed a civil lawsuit against former President Donald Trump and attorney Rudy Giuliani. He dropped the lawsuit after being appointed to chair the Jan. 6 committee.”He’s not the unbiased chairman of a fact-finding committee,” Stone said. “He’s a partisan hack with an IQ of somewhere in the 70 range, in my opinion.”He called the fact that Thompson is in Congress a “disgrace.””He clearly doesn’t understand the law,” Stone said, concluding with a warning to Thompson. “Don’t worry congressman, […]

Read the whole story at justthenews.com

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help. Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America. The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way). To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging. The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn