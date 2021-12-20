Rule #1 in White House communications: When you have information that can quash negative reports about the administration, you share it quickly, boldly, and as often as possible.

Rule #2 in White House communications: When you know an unpopular report to be true and unlikely to be properly covered up in the near future, sidestep the question and mitigate damage with separate rhetoric.

Considering that White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki abided by Rule #2 when asked about a Covid-19 outbreak among White House staff, it’s a safe bet that there’s an outbreak of Omicron spreading across the executive branch of the federal government. If there wasn’t, she would have denied the report outright.

Instead, she offered a canned response about how the White House is 99% “fully vaccinated” and many have received their booster shots. To anyone who has eyes to see and ears to hear, not to mention a brain to compute what all of this means, a White House outbreak tells us the vaccines and booster shots failed miserably at keeping the White House protected from Omicron.

Joe Biden may be infected already:

MORE – Since the exposure, Biden tested negative Sunday and received a negative result with a PCR test this morning, says the White House. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) December 21, 2021

This jibes with nearly every study that has been rushed through the process since Omicron became a worldwide concern just after Thanksgiving last month. The vaccines aren’t stopping the spread at all. In fact, some studies seem to indicate the vaccinated are far more susceptible to being infected and showing symptoms. The only silver lining in all of this is that Omicron infections appear to be much less potent than previous variants. Cases are rising but hospitalizations and deaths are staying steady.

Art Moore with our news partners at WND News Center has the full story:

White House Won’t Deny COVID Outbreak Among ‘99%’ Vaccinated Staff

President Biden and his White House staff insisted as the COVID-19 vaccines were rolled out to the general population in early 2021 that the shots would provide full protection against infection and transmission of the novel coronavirus.

Since then, the existence of “breakthrough” cases has been acknowledged. But now his chief spokeswoman, Jen Psaki, has been put in the awkward position of being unable to deny to reporters that there is a COVID-19 outbreak in the “99%” vaccinated White House.

Psaki was asked during the daily briefing Monday whether or not there is an outbreak at the White House, the National Security Council, the State Department or the Treasury, Fox News reported And has President Biden been in close contact recently with anyone who has tested positive for COVID?

“The president has a full schedule today and is not in need of quarantine,” Psaki replied. “We will provide information to all of you as outlined with our commitment from just a few months ago about being transparent about close contacts. I don’t have any updates for you at this point in time, but again, we expect there to be breakthrough cases across the country, right? And certainly in the federal government.

“And the most important thing to note for you and for others is that 99% or more at this point of the White House staff is vaccinated,” she said. “Boosters are strongly recommended and distributed. We have a very thorough process here that people abide by, who are going to have close contact with the president and even beyond that, and those protocols go above and beyond CDC guidelines.”

The reporter pressed further.

“So, you’re not going to say whether or not there’s been a significant outbreak in the various different parts that I mentioned – NSC, State Department, Treasury?”

“Again, I point you to different agencies to give any additional information,” Psaki said. “But I would just note that we do expect there to be breakthrough cases, as there will be across government.”

Over the weekend, three fully vaccinated Democratic lawmakers who also had received a booster shot announced they had tested positive for COVID-19. Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Cory Booker of New Jersey, and Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado all said they believed the mild symptoms they experienced were a result of being boosted.

One thing is crystal clear. The Biden-Harris regime will do anything in their power to perpetuate Pandemic Panic Theater while suppressing information that shows the vaccines and boosters aren’t working.

