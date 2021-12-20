According to Ugur Sahin, CEO of BioNTech in Germany, three doses of the COVID jab may not be enough to limit the spread of the highly transmissible Omicron strain of the virus. Per the World Health Organization, the Omicron strain, which is purported to elude protections allegedly fostered by the COVID jab, has already spread to an estimated 90 countries since being discovered. On December 20th, Sahin reportedly mentioned the lack of efficacy regarding a triple shot of the COVID jab with respect to limiting the spread of the Omicron variant. “We must be aware that even triple-vaccinated are likely to transmit the disease. It is obvious we are far from 95 percent effectiveness that we obtained against the initial virus.” Sahin’s company BioNTech was the organization that partnered up with Pfizer to craft the original two-dose COVID jab that began to have widespread distribution after receiving an emergency use authorization back in December of 2020. However, while the COVID jab isn’t being touted as being effective in limiting the spread of Omicron, preliminary data regarding the adverse effects of the COVID variant have afforded “reassuring information,” according to Sahin. This “reassuring information” is linked to early data from South Africa showing that those […]

Read the whole story at www.redvoicemedia.com

