New polling data shows Americans are less optimistic about COVID than they were earlier this year. Gallup reports optimism about the pandemic has plummeted this year. “The percentage of U.S. adults believing the coronavirus situation is getting better nationally fell from 51% in October to 31% in Gallup’s latest COIVID-19 tracking survey, conducted Nov. 29-Dec. 5,” Gallup said. “Accordingly, the percentage saying the situation is getting worse has about doubled, rising from 18% to 35%, while nearly a third continue to say it’s staying about the same.” Gallup found, though, Americans are not more worried that they personally will catch COVID and will not be going out less as a result. “Despite shifts in their perceptions of how the pandemic is going, Americans’ personal level of worry about getting COVID-19 has been flat since August near 40%, including 38% in the latest survey,” Gallup said. “Gallup recorded much lower concern during the spring and early summer, coinciding with people’s improved outlook for the pandemic as the nation was getting vaccinated and the number of new COVID-19 cases was rapidly declining. In 2020, before the creation and approval of the vaccines, the slight majority of Americans were typically worried.” Meanwhile, the market has taken a […]

