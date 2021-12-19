In July 2019 the FBI raided Jeffrey Epstein’s home in New York City. The FBI agents found damning information and evidence throughout his 7-story residence. The evidence included “numerous black binders” with white labels that had “clear pages containing thumbnail photos with CDs attached.” FBI agents also found several items in a safe including “binders with CDs, various items of jewelry, external hard drives, lose diamonds, large amounts of U.S. currency and passports.” The FBI later said the evidence in the safe went missing. Chris Wray’s FBI said they went back a few days later and the evidence had disappeared. ** The same FBI that ran a coup against the sitting US president based on completely made-up opposition party nonsense wants the American public to believe the Epstein evidence went missing and they had nothing to do with it. TRENDING: KAMALA SNAPS – Loses It When Charlamagne Tha God Asks Her to Name the “Real President” – Harris Staffer Tries to Shut Down Interview! (VIDEO) ** The same FBI that raided hundreds of homes of US patriots with dozens of armed agents this year for walking inside or near the US Capitol on January 6th, wants you to believe they had […]

