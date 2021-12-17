As far as I can tell, this is what we are now supposed to believe as Americans, in this first year of the Glorious Deep State’s Blessed and Eternal Reign:

Our country is so irredeemably racist that people of all races keep sneaking into the United States at breakneck speeds. Our military is so well prepared for future threats from China and Russia that it can dedicate its resources to spreading transgenderism through its ranks, pontificating about “white rage” at book clubs, firing servicemembers for not “vaxxing up,” and challenging “climate change” to bouts of fisticuffs.

Our border is so secure that we have time to worry about Ukraine’s. China is so worrisome a global adversary that our political and business “elites” continue to transfer American wealth and manufacturing capabilities to its shores. Russia is so much of a geopolitical foe that our government’s weather warriors have chosen to kill America’s domestic energy production and increase Russia’s leverage over the world’s supply of oil and natural gas. And Iran, which continues to promise “death to Israel,” must be coddled and rewarded before it hurts our friends.

A global pandemic caused by a virus most likely created in a Chinese lab with the assistance of U.S. government funds must still be treated as if it just magically appeared. It poses so little threat to young people that their lives must be turned upside-down. Masks were useless until they became mandatory to prove loyalty to the State. The virus should be regarded as if it were so deadly that the only way to survive is to get pumped full of experimental “vaccines.” At the same time, encouraging lawless mass migration and actively resettling untreated illegal aliens around the country isn’t deadly at all.

The “vaccines,” which are touted as medical miracles, have killed and injured tens of thousands and left others with a higher risk of mortality generally. While they are sold as having saved humanity from imminent extinction, strangely, more people have died from the virus this year than before the gene therapy cocktails became widely available. Though they are still routinely extolled as conferring immunity, they apparently become useless if anyone on the planet refuses to be forcibly jabbed.

Purely coincidentally, “vaccinated” professional athletes around the globe continue to collapse on pitches and playing fields with severe chest pains. Still, government “scientists” insist that the only answer to failure is to keep jabbing. And after two years of “flattening the curve,” blue cities and states have regressed back to mandatory masking as a show of confidence in the effectiveness of these wondrous pharmaceutical elixirs. Twenty years to flatten the curve, twenty trillion dollars in pharmaceutical profits! Progress!

Even though global oligarchs such as Klaus Schwab, Bill Gates, and George Soros immediately used the global pandemic to push a “Great Reset” of society that has expanded the power and control of government over each individual, claims that this “health emergency” is an expedient pretext for conditioning people to accept a new techno-fascist “normal” are just plain hogwash. It is pure happenstance that middle-class wealth has been drained these last two years while the 1% of the 1% has never been richer.

People who refuse to understand that State-backed police must occasionally bash their skulls for their own health when caught protesting lockdowns are simply too selfish to comprehend that imprisonment in quarantine concentration camps is for their own good. In order to save lives, governments must deny hospital care and food access for the unvaxxed. In order to increase health care capacities, governments must fire doctors and nurses who are unvaxxed. In order to prove the efficacy of experimental “vaccines,” no other commonsense therapeutic treatments must be allowed to succeed. To trust in science, you must put your faith in Big Government! Only Pfizer can set you free!

To save “democracy,” we must murder freedom. The religiously devout must seek and receive the government’s blessing before gathering to pray. Those who wish to protest against the government must first obtain permission. Those who write and publish must make sure to avoid saying anything “hateful.” (Everything “hateful” will be determined by the government in due time.) The government may engage in outright censorship so long as it outsources its work to Google, Facebook, and Twitter. Discussion of any subject dealing with viral pandemics must be monitored for compliance with official State doctrine.

“Misinformation” should be considered a “viral pandemic” that causes unacceptable harm. For this reason, all communication must be monitored for compliance with official State doctrine, too. What you could say yesterday, you might not be able to say tomorrow. What you say tomorrow may certainly be outlawed the day after that. Just as COVID will require endless booster shots for an obedient people, COVID-1984’s defenestration of the First Amendment will require endless booster shots for a subjugated people as well. Free speech can only be as free as it concurs verbatim with government decree!

It is perfectly permissible to demonize all white people as racists. Whenever any non-white person is injured or killed by law enforcement, racism should be assumed to have been the underlying cause. Before any facts are ascertained, it is proper for Black Lives Matter and Antifa to seek extralegal revenge. Any person who has property should permit this property to be destroyed in the name of “social justice.”

Any person whose life is threatened by the mayhem should accept death rather than the “white supremacy” of self-defense. Businesses that respond to mass looting by closing their stores or boarding up their windows are only perpetuating prejudice. In order to liberate America from “systemic racism,” black neighborhoods must be burned to the ground!

Voting rights and civil rights protests are strongly encouraged by the federal government. Disobedience campaigns are quintessentially American — except for any protests in response to the numerous unresolved discrepancies that tarnished the 2020 presidential election. Fighting for “free and fair” elections is important for “democracy,” but only when the right sorts of people are first chosen by the oligarchy for the people to “democratically” elect. Known liar and serial lawbreaker Hillary Clinton? Oh, yes! Known liar and corrupt quid pro quo extraordinaire Joe Biden? Yes, please! A self-made billionaire and independent outsider who promises to “Drain the Swamp”? Send him and his MAGA supporters straight to the gulag for the sake of the Deep State’s preservation!

To save America, we must torment and harass any who would dare suggest we “Make America Great.” Five years in prison, solitary confinement, and torture for anybody who persists! We must persecute and punish people for their political beliefs to prove to the world that America remains a beacon for liberty! Only by accepting the denizens of D.C. as our rightful rulers can the dissidents in flyover country learn to be thankful for what freedoms they’ve been allowed to retain. As long as every American obeys, then “democracy” functions perfectly. Soon, we too shall be lucky enough to have elections where D.C.’s puppet president receives 90% of the vote! Why should only China’s, Russia’s, and North Korea’s political leaders be so popular?

Apparently, the American regime in power plans on “commemorating” the events of January 6 so that the country can remember annually how Washington destroyed the working-class voter with ease. For people who routinely celebrate their abortions, it makes sense for them to celebrate aborting freedom, too, with such a grand spectacle. Remember, Comrades: Unity! We shall have it or suffer the consequences until we do!

Photo by Robert Brinkley Jr. from Pexels.

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

Big Pharma’s Five Major Minions that Everyone, Vaxxed or Unvaxxed, Must Oppose This is not an “anti-vaxxer” article, per se. It’s a call for everyone to wake up to the nefarious motives behind vaccine mandates, booster shots, and condemnation of freedom. The worst kept secret in world history SHOULD be that the unquenchable push for universal vaccinations against Covid-19 has little if anything to do with healthcare and everything to do with Big Pharma’s influence over the narrative. Unfortunately, that secret has stayed firmly hidden from the vast majority of people because of the five major minions working on behalf of Big Pharma. What’s even worse is the fact that Big Pharma’s greed is merely a smokescreen to hide an even darker secret. We’ll tackle that later. First, let’s look at the public-facing ringleaders behind the vaccine push, namely Big Pharma. But before we get into their five major minions, it’s important to understand one thing. This is NOT just an article that speaks to the unvaccinated. Even those who believe in the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines must be made aware of agenda that’s at play. Let’s start with some facts. The unvaccinated do NOT spread Covid-19 more rampantly than the vaccinated. Even Anthony Fauci acknowledged the viral load present in vaccinated people is just as high as in the unvaccinated. This fact alone should demolish the vaccine mandates as it demonstrates they have absolutely no effect on the spread of the disease. But wait! There’s definitely more. This unhinged push to vaccinate everyone defies science. Those with natural immunity may actually have their stronger defenses against Covid-19 hampered by the introduction of the injections which fool the body into creating less-effective antibodies. Moreover, the push to vaccinate young people is completely bonkers. The recovery rate for those under the age of 20 is astronomical. Children neither contract, spread, nor succumb to Covid-19 in a statistically meaningful way. What they DO succumb to more often than Covid-19 are the adverse reactions to the vaccines, particularly boys. All of this is known and accepted by the medical community, yet most Americans are still following the vaccinate-everybody script. It requires pure cognitive dissonance and an overabundant need for confirmation bias to make doctors and scientists willingly go along with the program. Yet, here we are and that should tell you something. Before I get to the five major minions of of Big Pharma, I must make the plea for help. Between cancel culture, lockdowns, and diminishing ad revenue, we need financial assistance in order to continue to spread the truth. We ask all who have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to expand our reach so the truth can get to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Who does Big Pharma control? It starts with the obvious people, the ones who most Americans believe are actually behind this push. Our governments at all levels as well as governments around the world are not working with Big Pharma. They are working for Big Pharma. Some are proactive as direct recipients of cash. Others may oppose Big Pharma in spirit but would never speak out because they know anyone who does has no future in DC. This may come as a shock to some, but it’s Big Pharma that drives the narrative and sets the agenda for the “experts” at the CDC, FDA, WHO, NIH, NIAID, and even non-medical government organizations. Most believe it’s the other way around. They think that Big Pharma is beholden to the FDA for approval, but that’s not exactly the case. They need approval for a majority of their projects, but when it comes to the important ones such as the Covid injections, Big Pharma is calling the shots. They have the right people in the right places to push their machinations forward. That’s not to say that everyone at the FDA is in on it. Big Pharma only needs a handful of friendlies planted in leadership in order to have their big wishes met. We have seen people quitting the FDA in recent weeks for this very reason. The same can be said about the other three- and five-letter agencies. Too many people in leadership have been bribed, bullied, or blackmailed into becoming occasional shills for the various Big Pharma corporations. Some have even been directly planted by Big Pharma. That’s the politics of healthcare and science that drives such things as Covid-19 “vaccines.” Read the rest of this story, but please be sure to donate first if you can.