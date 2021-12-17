I’m hearing things in circles best not discussed in public. These things are both infuriating and concerning. I’ll cut to the chase and explain what I’m hearing, then I’ll go into the evidence that seems to back it all up.

In the coming months, there will be massive spikes in hospitalizations and deaths that will be caused by a combination of the so-called “vaccines” and the new variants that are popping up. These deaths will be blamed on Covid-19 and the unvaccinated, and the masses will believe the narrative even if the data says it’s the vaccinated that are causing the problems. If we’ve learned anything over the past two years, it’s that far too many people are oblivious to the truth, choosing instead to believe the constant drumbeat of lies coming from government, corporate media, Big Tech, academia, and most in the healthcare industry.

We’ve heard dire warnings from medical propagandists like Anthony Fauci and Rochelle Walensky for months, but yesterday we heard Joe Biden deliver a narrative-forming announcement that seems to be the opening volley in the next phase of framing this as a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

For skeptics or those new to the world of Covid conspiracies, the push to frame our problems as a “pandemic of the unvaccinated” has been both a defensive maneuver for the architects of The Great Reset as well as being an offensive tool to promote universal vaccinations. By blaming problems on the unvaccinated, they get to cover for the major problems they’re having with the vaccines which appear to offer zero protection from infection and zero prevention of spread once someone is Covid-positive. The jabs may mitigate symptoms for the infected, which is why the propagandists can still say the vaccines offer some “protection” and still keep a straight face.

According to Todd Starnes:

Biden said Thursday unvaccinated people will face a “winter of severe illness and death” because of the omicron variant.

He predicts hospitals will be overwhelmed because they don’t get the jab.

BIDEN ON UNVAXXED AMERICANS: “For unvaccinated, we are looking at a winter of severe illness and death, if you're unvaccinated. For themselves, their family and the hospital they’ll soon overwhelm." pic.twitter.com/euUUWyT6Ih — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 17, 2021

“But, there’s good news,” Biden added. “If you’re vaccinated and have your booster shot you’re protected from severe illness and death.”

None of what Biden said makes any sense if we look strictly at the science. The Omicron variant has demonstrated an extremely low risk of hospitalization or death even as it allegedly spreads far more rapidly than any past variant. We also know that Omicron is even more resistant to the “vaccines” than the previous variants, which is stunning when we consider the Delta variant was barely phased by the antibodies produced within the vaccinated.

By saying Omicron is a major concern that will flood hospitals while also saying the vaccines can prevent this from happening, Biden is using two bald-faced, anti-scientific lies and turning them into one overarching Big Lie. Since none of it makes sense from a scientific perspective, we have to look at this from how it fits in with their narrative and how it drives their agenda.

They appear to know that hospitals will be overrun and deaths will escalate this winter. This is where the motives must be analyzed. It’s also why the information I’m receiving is so troubling. Speculation is that a combination of ineffective vaccines mingling with new variants, Omicron or otherwise, will result in the very circumstances that Biden is trying to preemptively blame on the unvaccinated.

In other words, they know that things are going to go south and they’re setting up the unvaccinated to take the blame for it when it happens. This will help them continue on their unhinged pursuit of universal vaccinations, boosters, and future vaccine iterations. It will also act as misdirection so the people won’t realize the combination of jabs and jab-resistant variants are the real cause of the upcoming carnage. Are you paying attention yet?

Now, we turn to the CDC and their dire predictions which seem to match the narrative of Biden’s forewarnings. For this, I’ll hand off to Lance D. Johnson at Natural News…

CDC Projects DEATHS to Hit 15,600 per Week in the US, but Blames the Deaths on COVID, Not the Vaccine

There are now more Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the U.K. than ever before (78,610 were recorded on December 15). The U.K. is set to break that record in the coming days and weeks as new mutations of coronavirus spike proteins start to take hold of the population, regardless of vaccine status.

Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is projecting COVID deaths to hit 15,600 per week in the U.S., as experimental vaccines draw the fully-vaccinated into the hospitals for another round of isolation, disease and withheld treatments.

The CDC is blaming this new wave of hospitalization and death on COVID and the unvaccinated. However, the rise in severe disease and hospitalization in the fully vaccinated is so great that the data is no longer clear.

CDC continues to defraud the public with faulty PCR tests and destructive genetic experiments

Throughout the entirety of the COVID-19 scandal, the CDC approved wide-scale distribution of PCR tests with high cycle threshold that cannot differentiate non-infectious viral debris from a real, symptom-specific respiratory illness. Yet for some reason, states are utilizing these PCR tests as the basis for all their data surrounding COVID-19, while using the fraudulent results as a way to deprive people of their civil liberties.

The medical fraud was compounded by the CDC’s new PCR testing rule, which is used exclusively for the vaccinated, to limit the number of “breakthrough COVID cases” and conceal the failures of the vaccines. This deceptive CDC rule instructed laboratories to only report COVID-19 cases in the vaccinated when the amplification cycles are dialed down to 28 and below, almost guaranteeing a negative test result.

Meanwhile, COVID cases could still be fraudulently counted in the unvaccinated using high cycle thresholds over 28, which are almost guaranteed to deliver a false positive. The CDC went even further with their medical malfeasance and allowed hospitals to classify dead vaccinated people as “unvaccinated deaths.”

The PCR tests, which cannot distinguish different types of coronavirus strains, will continue to be used in a coercive manner to tally up droves of false positives (healthy adults) and various mild respiratory illnesses, lumping the number in with the total case count for COVID-19. The most important statistic to watch for is not the 1.3 million COVID cases that are projected by Christmas Day.

But the real statistic to watch for is the surge in DEATH that continues to take place in fully-vaccinated populations. The CDC predicts a 73 percent surge in death over the Christmas weekend, and it is projected to be a problem witnessed mostly in fully vaccinated communities.

Fully vaccinated Cornell University confirms over 930 new cases

All of the 930 confirmed “omicron” cases at Cornell University are among people who are fully vaccinated. The whole campus is reportedly 97 percent vaccinated. Even more troubling: some of the people who are testing positive at Cornell University had a booster shot.

The CDC projects that up to 15,600 Americans will die from the new variant during the week that ends on January 8. The CDC predicts 18,400 hospitalizations and 1,228 deaths a day in the first week of January. It is very likely that antibody dependent enhancement is starting to surface in human test subjects – a phenomenon some scientists warned about early on when the vaccines were being rushed into existence.

All upcoming medical problems will be blamed on COVID-19, even as the vaccines fail over and over again

Dr. Gregory Poland from the Mayo Clinic said the United States does not have an adequate genetic sequencing infrastructure to monitor the spread of omicron. “We do so little sequencing that we really don’t have a good idea of omicron epidemiology at the local level,” he said.

He argued that there are 100 cases of omicron for every one that is sequenced. This only means that all upcoming hospitalizations and deaths can simply be recorded as COVID-19, (without any real confirmation). Vaccine injuries and associated diseases will be blamed on COVID-19, when the issues actually stem from vaccine failure and immune depletion, which is being perpetrated by the first two rounds of the mRNA genetic experiment.

Regardless of this reality, Dr. Poland said that two doses of the vaccine is not enough and that people are in for a “big surprise” this winter. “If you’re not boosted, you’re susceptible… to severe and moderate disease,” he said.

The CDC reported that only 16.5 percent of Americans are fully vaccinated now. More people are thinking twice before taking another booster. Early data shows that the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine and Pfizer mRNA are not be effective against the mutant strain.

Insanely, government and public health officials are urging more of the same nonsense, pushing dangerous vaccines on the population. If the experiment didn’t work the first and second time, go ahead and push it out again and again, threatening people’s livelihoods and freedoms in the process.

