This is interesting. On December 14, TechnoFog noted the FDA gave approval to vaccine boosters amid 16 and 17-year-olds without consulting the medical advisory panel on safety and efficacy of the policy shift { SEE HERE }. As correctly noted at the time, “This is the FDA making a cost/benefit calculation without knowing the costs or benefits . It doesn’t know the real risks, because it didn’t study the potential for adverse reactions in kids aged 16 – 17 years,” yet, the FDA did it anyway. The issue is actually quite alarming considering there are multiple studies showing that specific age group, especially young males, were negatively impacted by vaccine created heart damage. Then again, adverse vaccine outcomes may have been the reason why the FDA never wanted to convene a medical advisory board before giving the approval for a vaccine booster to the group most at risk for the adverse outcome. Regardless of FDA motive, the Washington Post is now following-up on the issue pointed out by Techno Fog and calling out the Biden administration for having the FDA ignore medical community advice: ( WaPo ) […] Before last month, the standard practice was for the agencies to convene standing […]

Read the whole story at theconservativetreehouse.com

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses. Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way. We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. You will notice we do not bow to Big Tech by running Google or Facebook ads. So many in conservative media do because it’s lucrative, but I just can’t imagine taking a paycheck from the minions of evil. That’s why we’re so dependent on our readers to pay the bills and expand our reach. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker