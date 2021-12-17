Stumped by the question, the video below shows Jean-Pierre scrambling for an answer, completely confused by the question. She finally answered, “Can you say more?” Doocy when on to clarify, “In a local interview on […]

And continuing his efforts to try and convince those who are still hesitant, President Biden claimed on Tuesday that those who are labeled as “vaccinated” can’t spread the COVID-19 virus. Although it is common knowledge that the COVID-19 drugs available can’t stop the spread or a person from getting infected, President Biden didn’t even correct himself. Joe Biden to Americans concerned about vaccine mandates encroaching on their freedom: “What’s the big deal?” pic.twitter.com/GJTZr6RmFX — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 15, 2021 Wanting to know why President Biden is still pushing the narrative that the drug can help stop the spread, Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked Deputy White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre about the president’s insistence that “vaccinated” people can’t spread the coronavirus, asking, “Why is President Biden telling people, still, that the vaccinated cannot spread Covid?”

Pushing for Americans to go get the COVID-19 jab, President Joe Biden has spent the last year in the White House being one of the main supporters for COVID-19 mandates.

Read the whole story at www.lifezette.com

