After the dishonorable discharge of 27 service members earlier this week for refusing to take the Covid-19 vaccine, the woke-washed US Air Force is now asking the remaining members to vote on which new “diversity, equity, and inclusion” logo they would prefer. Blake Masters , a Trump-endorsed candidate for the Arizona Senate, tweeted a photo of the pair of potential Air Force logos that was sent to him by a friend within the service who was asked to pick his favorite one by the woke leadership. Each logo was accompanied by its own equally ridiculous motto. The winner will serve as the symbol for all of the Air Force’s DE and I propaganda. Take a look: From a friend in the Air Force. He’s supposed to vote on which logo he likes better pic.twitter.com/z49a6QtSfy — Blake Masters (@bgmasters) December 17, 2021 In addition to the over 2 dozen Air Force personnel who were kicked out, 103 US Marines were discharged on Thursday and over 28,000 more across all 5 military branches are currently on the chopping block for not adhering to Biden’s vaccine mandate. The rest of the dissenters will be gone by January when all of the deadlines […]

Read the whole story at www.thegatewaypundit.com

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help. Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America. The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way). To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging. The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn