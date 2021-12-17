Many know that Kamala Harris got cozy with former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown when she was “working” her way up the latter in California politics. By “many,” it really should be just about everyone since she’s the Vice President of the United States, but most of our citizens aren’t very attuned with politics and mainstream media didn’t touch her history when she was running for president.

Alexa, the Apple assistant, had a peculiar response when asked about their relationship.

“Alexa, did Kamala Harris have an affair with Willie Brown?” the Apple assistant was asked.

“Yes, Kamala Harris is in a romantic relationship with Willie Brown,” Alexa replied.

“Is.” Present tense. What does Alexa know that the rest of us don’t? Here’s the video:

Alexa has been known to have some funny responses to questions. This one seems to be a bit specific and definitive. Is there something going on that Doug Emhoff should know about?

