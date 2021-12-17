President Biden Delivers Closing Remarks At Virtual Summit For Democracy More than two dozen businesses have filed an appeal with the U.S. Supreme Court late on Friday night after a federal appeals court allowed Democrat President Joe Biden’s administration to resume its vaccine mandate on large employers. “Twenty-seven business groups swiftly responded to the decision late Friday, filing an appeal to the Supreme Court to block the mandate,” Politico reported . “They argued the OSHA rule would ‘harm’ thousands of businesses across industries.” The appeal says: It will impose substantial, nonrecoverable compliance costs on those businesses. Those businesses will be faced with either incurring the costs of testing for the millions of employees who refuse to be vaccinated—and passing those costs on to consumers in the form of yet higher prices at a time of record inflation—or imposing the costs of testing upon their unvaccinated employees, who will quit en masse rather than suffer additional testing costs each week. The businesses took the fight to the Supreme Court after the U.S. Appeals Court for the Sixth Circuit ruled 2-1 late on Friday that the Labor Department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to could resume enforcement. “Recognizing that the ‘old normal’ is […]

