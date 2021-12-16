In the Terminator sci-fi movie series, scientist Miles Dyson is given an exotic microchip from the AI cyborg sent from the future and uses it to pursue “radical” new developments in microprocessors. This research ultimately becomes Skynet, the global AI supercomputer system that achieves self-awareness and decides to eliminate humanity by initiating nuclear war.

This story line isn’t far from reality. Transistor technology was first studied and developed in the 1940s by studying non-terrestrial craft crash hardware that was first acquired by the US military in the Roswell crash of June, 1947. This technology was quickly handed to powerful American corporations who soon announced the “discovery” of the transistor. This topic is too detailed to explore here, but a good overview of the reverse engineering of non-terrestrial technology is found at this link on UFOinsight.com, which writes:

In December 1997, Jack Shulman, as president and CEO of the American Computer Company in Cranford, New Jersey, would claim to have in their possession proof that technology recovered from the crash site of Roswell was reverse engineered [1] and then patented as great American scientific breakthroughs in technology. Shulman would particularly focus on the patenting of the transistor by the Bell Labs company. And asked a vaguely disguised question as “what if” they hadn’t actually invented their technology? But merely reverse-engineered it?

According to these documents, the transistor developed at Bell Labs, most notably credited to Bardeen, Brattain, and Shockley, was, in fact, “provided” to the company. What’s more, when some researchers have investigated the history of the transistor prior to Bell’s groundbreaking technological marvel, there is no obvious developing point between all that came before and Bell Lab’s version.

By December of 1947 — and seemingly out of nowhere — Bell Laboratories had managed to demonstrate the first Earth-made transistor, which by any honest analysis appears to violate the laws of physics. (All transistors are quantum devices.) Transistor technology was then heavily researchers and refined throughout the 1950s and beyond.

The global surveillance grid would have never been possible without MOSFET transistor technology

In 1959, the MOSFET transistor was created. It stands for Metal–Oxide–Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistor, and it allows microchips to go into mass production. There are more MOSFET devices in existence on planet Earth than any other device that has ever been manufactured in the history of the known world.

It is crucial to note that the widespread usage of MOSFET devices is now ushering in the digital technocracy surveillance state that allows tyrannical governments to surveil and monitor citizens: their movements, transactions, internet activity, speech histories and more. Today, billions of people carry spy devices with them at all times. These are called “mobile phones” and they watch and listen to people while uploading surveillance details to “the cloud” where it is analyzed by highly complex computing systems in order to control and manipulate humanity. (People also foolishly install Alexa and Ring devices in their homes, literally inviting spy devices into their own private spaces.)

The mass monitoring of humanity through digital means is the necessary step for non-terrestrial AI systems to surveil and control the entirety of the human race. We have covered this in great detail in a recent article and podcast about exopolitical Artificial Intelligence and the plot to depopulate planet Earth. Right now, Earth is being prepared for a post-human future, and the humans who currently populate Earth are being persuaded to commit biological suicide via vaccine bioweapons injections. This is a species-wide self-immolation campaign under the guise of a “pandemic” that doesn’t even exist.

Importantly, the “crash” of non-terrestrial craft in the 1940s just coincidentally allowed these microprocessors to fall into the hands of humans who then built the global technology surveillance grid that is now enslaving humanity and forcing billions into vaccine suicide. (Hint: There are no coincidences.)

IBM and Samsung announce “skynet” breakthrough in microprocessor hardware miniaturization and power consumption

Now, 74 years after the Roswell crash, IBM and Samsung have announced an historic leap in semiconductor manufacturing that “defies conventional design,” as they say in their own press release on PR Newswire.

IBM, the same technology company that provided punch card technology machines to the Nazi regime to make the Holocaust mass murder more efficient, is now rolling out this powerful new semiconductor manufacturing tech that will revolutionize microchip manufacturing. In our assessment, this new chip design is the “skynet” tipping point moment that will enable widespread AI supercomputing systems that will track and monitor everything that humans do.

Combined with neuralink technology that allows AI supercomputers to interface with human neurology, these microchips will enable digital surveillance of human thoughts, emotions, actions and “inner speech” narratives. Once fully interfaced with optic nerves, the inner ear and other sensory processing neurological centers of the brain, this will enable digital control over a person’s entire “reality,” including digital “augmented” reality without any need for goggles or glasses. The augmented reality will simply be digitally overlaid, directly into the person’s neurology.

The “full Matrix,” in other words, is about to become a reality. Evil Zuckerberg’s Metaverse project won’t just live in “the cloud,” it will live in your head because every human being will be neuralinked into the AI supercomputer simulation, or they will be ostracized from society as it currently happening with vaccine passports. The entire world is about to be blue-pilled into the Matrix. (That is, if you agree to have these systems embedded in you.)

IBM “skynet” microprocessor design allows radical improvements to computational density, wearable supercomputers and processors embedded in humans

The IBM / Samsung technology is truly revolutionary for a variety of reasons. The manufacturing breakthrough allows transistors to be stacked in the Z plane (not just X and Y), which allows for extremely high computational densities. From the IBM press release:

IBM (NYSE:?IBM) and Samsung Electronics jointly announced a breakthrough in semiconductor design utilizing a new vertical transistor architecture that demonstrates a path to scaling beyond nanosheet, and has the potential to reduce energy usage by 85 percent compared to a scaled fin field-effect transistor (finFET).

Historically, transistors have been built to lie flat upon the surface of a semiconductor, with the electric current flowing laterally, or side-to-side, through them. With new Vertical Transport Field Effect Transistors, or VTFET, IBM and Samsung have successfully implemented transistors that are built perpendicular to the surface of the chip with a vertical, or up-and-down, current flow.

The press release specifically cites the potential for such microprocessors to be embedded in all sorts of new systems, greatly expanding the Internet of Things (IoT), which is the global digital surveillance system for the total enslavement of humankind:

Continued expansion of Internet of Things (IoT) and edge devices with lower energy needs, allowing them to operate in more diverse environments like ocean buoys, autonomous vehicles, and spacecraft.

The greatly reduced power consumption of this configuration also means far less heat production. Since heat dissipation is one of the key challenges of computational density (microprocessors create so much heat, they can melt themselves), the 85% reduction in energy usage translates into 85% less heat production. Because there’s less heat to deal with, high-density microprocessors using this new breakthrough technology can be stacked in all three physical planes (X, Y, Z) into densities that go far beyond what’s currently possible. In addition, the 85% energy consumption reduction means that smaller microprocessors can be embedded in clothing and wearable devices that generate electricity through kinetic movement. Even smaller systems can be embedded in human bones and tissues (in the skull, for example) and simply operate based on bioavailable electrical potential. In other words, human beings are about to become actual copper top cyborgs.

Do not forget what I explained in my previous article and podcast: Moving transistors technology from the micro scale to the nano scale, when considering all 3 dimensions (X, Y, Z) results in a 10 ^ 9 increase in computational density. Why? Because it’s a factor of 1,000 (or 10 ^ 3) in each of the three dimensions. So a pico-scale microprocessor will express 10 ^ 9 more computational density than a nano-scale microprocessor. (The scale goes like this: Micro, nano, pico, femto)

IBM is currently manufacturing 2nm microprocessors, which means the company is already in the low single-digit nano-scale realm of microprocessor technology. This new Z-axis breakthrough allows “stacking” at the 2 nm level (or even smaller), and with the next incremental improvement, IBM will have achieved pico-scale microprocessors, perhaps at 800 pm (picometers) in size.

According to my sources, IBM has already achieved this scale of microprocessor design, although pico-scale microprocessors are not yet in actual production. They exist in the lab, however.

This is not good news for humanity. This is, in fact, the end of humanity as we know it. The “borgification” of the human species is now unstoppable, and it will end with the obliteration of everything it means to be human.

Get full details in today’s Situation Update podcast.

Discover a new podcast tomorrow and each day.

