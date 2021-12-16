Editor’s Commentary: When I first moved to California in 2007, I quickly learned the difference between neighborhoods. Beverly Hills lived up to its reputation for luxurious excess and an abundance of safety. I remember driving through in my beat up, out-of-place 1994 Jeep Cherokee and noticing the close inspections I’d get when passing law enforcement. One even made a u-turn and followed me for a while as I took in the scenery.

Yes, I was “Class Profiled” and possibly even racially profiled, but I didn’t mind. I appreciated the police presence even knowing I wasn’t a threat.

My accidental tour after a wrong turnoff that took me into East Los Angeles showed me that area also lived up to its reputation. I was also scrutinized, though not by the police who I rarely saw. My car fit right in as far as the scant cops were concerned but the locals took notice of my out-of-state license plate and the fact that I was alone. I didn’t feel unsafe while driving in my car, but I did mind my surroundings when stopped at a light.

All of this anecdotal reminiscing is to highlight a point: We can debate the efficacy or even the morality of affluent locations generally having more than adequate police presence while crime-ridden areas close by are underserved by police in many cities, but we cannot dismiss the fact that Beverly Hills and similar locations in California are no longer considered to be safe by the residents.

The concern in Beverly Hills is not just an irrational reaction to a handful of crimes. The tactical situations in the city and across California have changed dramatically. Law enforcement is hampered by irresponsible new laws and many departments are shorthanded by both defunding efforts and Covid vaccine mandates. The result has been that there are very few areas where residents feel safe.

I live in one of the few “safe” areas in Southern California. It’s middle class, nice enough to be friendly but not nice enough to attract criminals. Areas like Beverly Hills have become magnets because they offer higher potential scores for criminals who are now emboldened by radical progressive policies and limited police presence. But even in my “safe” area there is still a heightened awareness among my neighbors.

All of that is a long prelude to the article below by Matthew Davis at Natural News. We often rail on California for obtuse political and cultural thinking, but this is different. The rapid changes in attitudes here are harbingers of something worse than the creeping communism we’ve been watching in California for years. These changes tell us something big is about to happen. The feelings here on the ground are that we’re approaching a tipping point that will be followed by a cataclysmic chain of events. Things are bad. They’re going to get worse. When they do, it seems nearly unavoidable that this “paradise” will quickly become the epicenter of America’s complete degradation.

Los Angeles is the heart of west coast commerce. It’s the New York City on the left side of the country. If what I fear is happening does come to pass, LA will collapse and the whole state will quickly follow. Our radical leftist leaders are ill-equipped to handle a panicked exodus as the only thing keeping the state from collapsing financially is the heavy flow of tax dollars. States like California and New York may drive the economy for the nation, but they’re also the most susceptible to sudden changes.

Right now, both California and New York are experiencing slow leaks of tax-payers, but both are creating situations that could turn into full-blown implosions. To most, Beverly Hills residents arming themselves is just a symbol of rising crime and bad policies. But it’s a much worse sign than most realize. Arming themselves today means the potential to leave “paradise” may be on the table very soon. All it will take is an event that pushes the wealthy over the edge, at which point many will rush away because they can.

These are very concerning times in the state. We need things to turn around immediately, but I just don’t see that happening. With that said, here’s Matthew:…

Beverly Hills Residents Arm Themselves and Form Self-Defense Groups to Counter Rising Violence

Residents of Beverly Hills, California are forced to buy guns and form self-defense groups to combat violence and rising crime rates in the area.

Debbie Mizrahie, one of the residents, said there is an increasing need to defend and secure the safety of herself and her family. “I’ve always been anti-gun,” said Mizrahie. “But right now, I am in the process of getting myself shooting lessons because I now understand that there may be a need for me to know how to defend myself and my family.”

Mizrahie said her neighbor’s home was firebombed with Molotov cocktails during a Black Lives Matter (BLM) protest. She remembered that her kids were outside and saw a huge explosion.

Many other Beverly Hills residents have decided to buy weapons amid violent demonstrations that usually ended in riots and lootings. The situation reached a point where residents feel unsafe even going from their door to their car, said resident Shirley Reitman. She noted that a lot of residents are applying for permits to carry a concealed weapon, which is proving to be a great challenge in Los Angeles County that has received 8,105 such applications.

L.A. Country Sheriff Alejandro Villanueva said 2,102 applications have been approved since he took office in December 2018. His predecessor only issued 194 permits in a span of four years.

Private security expert Joel Glucksman said even hardcore leftist Democrats who told him in the past that they will not own a gun are calling about having firearms.

“I’d say there has been an increase of 80 percent in the number of requests I’m getting this year,” said Glucksman.

Spillover of crime and violence into communities

LA police officer Steve Robinson said what’s happening is the spillover into communities of crime and violence. “Before, you would never hear of a robbery or a shooting [in Beverly Hills], or if you did, it was once or twice a year. In 2020, the Beverly Hills Police Department pulled 18 guns off Rodeo Drive. You go back any year before that, and it may have been zero to one or two.”

In a strange twist, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon is seeking to eliminate additional prison time for using a gun during a crime. Gascon is being blamed for releasing many violent offenders with few restrictions. Last year, he eliminated cash bail for many offenses.

One woman, a writer in the entertainment industry who declined to be identified, said that gang members and criminals are taking over Beverly Hills because Gascon isn’t prosecuting them.

“He’s saying, ‘Hey, go out and rob someone for $900 worth. Get arrested, go back out on the street.”

In 2014, a California ballot initiative was passed allowing the theft of items up to $950 before the crime counts as a felony, as well as the possession of three grams of hard drugs including meth. More than 1,800 people had been shot in L.A. in 2021, up from 1,530 in 2020, while homicides rose nearly 50 percent from 161 to 236.

“I don’t ever remember crime being so high,” the entertainment writer said, noting that they can leave their doors unlocked before. “Not anymore. We’re seeing not just burglaries but also robberies. We are seeing emboldened gang members and criminals holding guns to people’s heads.”

Two armed robbers invaded a holiday party at a house in Pacific Palisades last week. The robbers took watches, jewelries and phones from guests.

“Everyone I know is anxious about going out to dinner,” said the entertainment writer. “People are afraid to wear their wedding band. They’re afraid to wear a watch. They’re afraid to carry not just an expensive bag but any name-brand bag. I keep wondering, are people going to get used to this level of crime?”

Gluksman described some criminals as sober and deliberate but many are addicts and more reckless as they break into cars randomly.

“Some are carrying around bats with them,” Glucksman said. “Three or four years ago my guys would see something like that once every couple of months but now we are now dealing with it on a daily basis, multiple times a day.”

Watch the video below showing how BLM protesters are supporting street violence.

Follow Violence.news for more news related to violence and rising crime rates.

Sources include:

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

Gifts for Patriots: Forget All the Woke Corporate Retail Gifts This Year Let me put the disclaimer up front. I’m a patriot. This site believes in promoting patriotic companies, supporting America-First ideas, and disseminating the truthful news that everyone in this nation needs to read or hear. To that end, it makes sense that the companies we allow to sponsor us are patriotic, America-First, and truth-embracing organizations. Now for the other disclaimer. Buying from the three companies listed below using our promo codes helps us tremendously. The offers we give our readers access to are the best offers available; even using Mike Lindell’s promo code gives the same discount as using promo code “NOQ.” We know there are many conservative sites who offer similar or even identical promos. We are not the biggest, not by a longshot, but we try very hard to provide excellent coverage of the most important topics to patriots. We do it unflinchingly and often at great sacrifice; there’s a reason you won’t find Google ads or Facebook buttons on our site. We cannot rail against Big Tech if we’re taking money from them or promoting their products. I’m not going to throw stones at other conservative news outlets who are beholden to Google or Facebook. We have our own sins. Nevertheless, you know when you use our promo codes you’re making an impact by supporting an honest style of delivering America-First news and commentary. With that said, our sponsors have gifts available for all price ranges. For the very special someone needing a very special gift, contact Our Gold Guy. Imagine their surprise when they see silver or gold coins in their stocking! Or, you can treat yourself to the ultimate hedge in the Biden economy. As the supply chain crumbles, inflation skyrockets, and the other investments lose momentum, precious metals make for the perfect protection. Be sure to tell them JD Rucker sent you! At $499, the Freedom Phone will help you or someone you love break free from the Apple/Google duopoly in the smartphone world. With promo code “MAGA,” you’ll save $50. It’s well worth the peace of mind of having a completely uncensored device with an app store that cannot be canceled. Our good friends at MyPillow have gifts ranging from stocking stuffers to high end bedding. You can knock out a lot of Christmas shopping with one stop at their website, and you’ll get maximum savings on each product you order by using promo code “NOQ.” Lastly, if you’d like to include us on your Christmas list, we’d LOVE if you sponsored us. Donations go directly towards helping us disseminate important articles and podcasts to the nation. As patriots, we must stand up for what we believe in. That means we slow or completely eliminate our expenditures with companies who hate us for our ideology. Our sponsors are all proud to support the America-First agenda, which is why we allow them on our pages. Like I said, you won’t find Google ads here.