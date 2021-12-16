A thread was sent to me regarding Patrick Buchanan, one of the strongest conservative voices in modern American history. But to call him “conservative” isn’t really a proper tag because the term has been coopted by many who do not share his America First views. Today, he’s best seen as a populist, which makes it convenient since the Twitter thread comes from the account for the American Populist Union.

Over the decades, Buchanan has been hit by everyone on the left and many on the right because he fights against the leftist and neo-conservative agenda. Notice that I called it a singular “agenda.” The goals of leftists may seem to differ from those of neo-conservatives, but the means to achieve those goals follow the same paths of endless war, open borders, and globalist ideologies.

Here’s the thread. Take note of the dates. You’ll see quite easily that Buchanan has always been ahead of the curve, echoing many of the concepts that President Trump made popular from the White House long before Trump was even contemplating leaving Trump Tower for the Oval Office.

To prove that @PatrickBuchanan truly was Right from the Beginning, here’s a list of times he warned you years in advance of the problems that conservatives face today (THREAD) 1/ pic.twitter.com/CHshwvavua — American Populist Union (@PopulistUnion) December 11, 2021

(3) Pat Buchanan warned of declining American manufacturing in 1992: pic.twitter.com/MzlH7cvT1K — American Populist Union (@PopulistUnion) December 11, 2021

(5) Pat Buchanan sternly warned the Republican Party about the electoral effects of mass immigration in 2004: pic.twitter.com/TijkEYrUV2 — American Populist Union (@PopulistUnion) December 11, 2021

So yea, America really should’ve listened to Pat Buchanan decades ago. pic.twitter.com/TZQrzphoud — American Populist Union (@PopulistUnion) December 11, 2021

It’s a shame that Patrick Buchanan never won the presidency himself. We would be in a very different and better America if he had overcome the globalist political machine. Heed his experience as a warning that we must keep fighting until the work is done.

