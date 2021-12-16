“We’re in this battle between really competing ideologies, and this is no kidding,” he said. “And the competiting ideologies [are] whether we’re going to continue as a democracy and a constitutional republic or whether we’re going to become a communist country.”Flynn said that Americans still have an opportunity to peacefully resist the globalists, if citizens re-acknowledge and reaffirm our nation’s […]

Flynn said he believes that anti-American globalists, who advocate for The Great Reset, control the United States government and have used the COVID-19 pandemic to push all nations closer to one-world government.

Flynn served as Trump’s National Security Advisor for less than a month before the federal intelligence apparatus railroaded him for his routine contact with Russian ambassador to the United States, Sergey Kislyak.

Michael Flynn / PHOTO: Associated Press General Michael Flynn has launched his own website, GeneralFlynn.com , which contains his interviews, writings, event information, and even a plan to save America and the world.

