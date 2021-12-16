Melania Trump has a vision, and now she’s selling it as a non-fungible token (NFT). Appropriately, it features a drawing of her eyes with her voice expressing what her vision is. View on her website (sound on):

It’s an interesting play, not just for the esteemed wife of President Trump but for celebrities across the spectrum. Brands and individuals have attempted to properly crack the NFT market with wide ranging successes and failures. It seems famed digital artists have had better luck, which makes Melania’s play so intriguing. By mixing her fame with the qualities of a digital artist capturing her cobalt blue eyes, it could be the recipe others have sought for months.

Here’s the press release:

The Former First Lady of the United States, Mrs. Melania Trump, to Launch a New NFT and Blockchain Technology Venture

Palm Beach, Florida, December 16, 2021 – Melania Trump is pleased to announce the Melania Trump non-fungible token (NFT) platform, which will release NFTs in regular intervals exclusively on MelaniaTrump.com. The first NFT, entitled “Melania’s Vision” will be available to purchase for a limited period between December 16 and December 31, 2021.

Mrs. Trump stated, “I am proud to announce my new NFT endeavor, which embodies my passion for the arts, and will support my ongoing commitment to children through my Be Best initiative. Through this new technology-based platform, we will provide children computer science skills, including programming and software development, to thrive after they age out of the foster community.”

“Melania’s Vision” is a breathtaking watercolor art by Marc-Antoine Coulon, and embodies Mrs. Trump’s cobalt blue eyes, providing the collector with an amulet to inspire. The limited-edition piece of digital artwork will be 1 SOL (approximately $150) and includes an audio recording from Mrs. Trump with a message of hope.

Mrs. Trump will release NFTs in regular intervals, with a one-of-a-kind auction of historical importance scheduled in January 2022, including three elements: digital artwork, physical artwork, and a physical one-of-a-kind accessory.

A portion of the proceeds from the Melania Trump NFT collection will assist children aging out of the foster care system by way of economic empowerment and with expanded access to resources needed to excel in the fields of computer science and technology.

The Melania Trump NFT platform utilizes the Solana blockchain protocol; and will accept both the SOL cryptocurrency and credit card payments through MoonPay. Parler is powering the platform.

