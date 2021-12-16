Much as leftist, globalist NGOs might clamor for American dollars and funding, they certainly hate traditional America with a burning passion. They leech off our prosperity and agitate for our decline.
One such anti-American NGO that’s sucking up US dollars is the International Organization for Migration, or IOM, which is a UN (and thus US) funded organization.
Though the total level of funding support is unclear, what is known, according to a State Department 2019 summary , is that the IOM spent ~$60 million that year on activities around the border and in South America.
And what does the IOM spend all of those crisp, new American bills on? Well, handing money, often in the form of debit cards, to illegal immigrants. That’s according to the Federalist , which had this to say:
During a recent trip to a Reynosa, Mexico migrant camp, I took photos of a United Nations-supported International Organization for Migration (IOM) operation to hand out cash debit cards to intending and repeat border crossers.
One of two workers at a plastic folding table inside the Reynosa camp , which was filled to capacity with at least 1,200 mostly U.S.-expelled Central Americans, said they were distributing the cards […]
