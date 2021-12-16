A Colorado public school has resurrected segregation, scheduling a play night for “families of color” in the name of “equity,” according to a report from BizPacReview.

Article by Bob Unruh from our news partners at WND News Center.

In violation of Colo. Const. art. IX, sec. 8: "nor shall any distinction or classification of pupils be made on account of race or color." https://t.co/W3jmTUpPQK — Dave Kopel (@davekopel) December 14, 2021

It was Critical Race Theory researcher and writer Christopher Rufo who found out about the event, called online a “Families of Color Playground Night.”

He warned, on social media, “Denver Public Schools now promoting racially-segregated playtime—for ‘equity.’

“According to Centennial Elementary staff, this event was organized by the school’s ‘Dean of Culture,’ Nicole Tembrock. The event was cancelled due to COVID protocols, but they plan to reschedule in the new year.” he explained.

Dave Kopel, a law professor at the University of Denver, said under the Colorado Constitution, it actually is illegal to hold such events, as that document states “Nor shall any distinction or classification of pupils be made on account of race or color.”

The report explained Rufo actually found the event is a monthly activity at Centennial Elementary.

The school’s website describes Tembrock as, “Nicole continues to enjoy being a part of the Centennial community! She has worked in the field of education in various capacities. She has working in the areas of school culture, community building, social/emotional learning and youth development. She served as a Peace Corps volunteer in the Dominican Republic. Ms. Tembrock earned a bachelor’s degree in speech communications and psychology from the University of Denver and a master’s degree in nonprofit management from Regis University. Outside of work, Nicole enjoys spending time with her family and friends, especially in the outdoors! Her kids both attended Centennial and now are in middle and high school.”

BizPacReview commented, “The event that purports to fight racial tensions, inequality, and the effects of past segregation instead confoundingly implements more segregation. Segregation seems to have come full circle and the left is once again implementing it at schools and in other areas of society as some sort of payback for past wrongs.”

A long list of commenters on social media were outraged, with one stating, “This is absolute insanity.”

Another snarked, “Are bathrooms and water fountains next? Lunchrooms?”

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

Gifts for Patriots: Forget All the Woke Corporate Retail Gifts This Year Let me put the disclaimer up front. I’m a patriot. This site believes in promoting patriotic companies, supporting America-First ideas, and disseminating the truthful news that everyone in this nation needs to read or hear. To that end, it makes sense that the companies we allow to sponsor us are patriotic, America-First, and truth-embracing organizations. Now for the other disclaimer. Buying from the three companies listed below using our promo codes helps us tremendously. The offers we give our readers access to are the best offers available; even using Mike Lindell’s promo code gives the same discount as using promo code “NOQ.” We know there are many conservative sites who offer similar or even identical promos. We are not the biggest, not by a longshot, but we try very hard to provide excellent coverage of the most important topics to patriots. We do it unflinchingly and often at great sacrifice; there’s a reason you won’t find Google ads or Facebook buttons on our site. We cannot rail against Big Tech if we’re taking money from them or promoting their products. I’m not going to throw stones at other conservative news outlets who are beholden to Google or Facebook. We have our own sins. Nevertheless, you know when you use our promo codes you’re making an impact by supporting an honest style of delivering America-First news and commentary. With that said, our sponsors have gifts available for all price ranges. For the very special someone needing a very special gift, contact Our Gold Guy. Imagine their surprise when they see silver or gold coins in their stocking! Or, you can treat yourself to the ultimate hedge in the Biden economy. As the supply chain crumbles, inflation skyrockets, and the other investments lose momentum, precious metals make for the perfect protection. Be sure to tell them JD Rucker sent you! At $499, the Freedom Phone will help you or someone you love break free from the Apple/Google duopoly in the smartphone world. With promo code “MAGA,” you’ll save $50. It’s well worth the peace of mind of having a completely uncensored device with an app store that cannot be canceled. Our good friends at MyPillow have gifts ranging from stocking stuffers to high end bedding. You can knock out a lot of Christmas shopping with one stop at their website, and you’ll get maximum savings on each product you order by using promo code “NOQ.” Lastly, if you’d like to include us on your Christmas list, we’d LOVE if you sponsored us. Donations go directly towards helping us disseminate important articles and podcasts to the nation. As patriots, we must stand up for what we believe in. That means we slow or completely eliminate our expenditures with companies who hate us for our ideology. Our sponsors are all proud to support the America-First agenda, which is why we allow them on our pages. Like I said, you won’t find Google ads here.