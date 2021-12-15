Dr. Mehmet was pro-life before he was pro-choice before becoming pro-life again. It seems he shifts his views based on whichever audience he’s talking to at the time. As a “Republican” candidate for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, he needs to be pro-life, so VOILA! He’s pro-life again!

But how pro-life is he? We’ve seen politicians profess to being pro-life, then vote to allow abortions at various stages of development. For example, a 24-week “pro-life” bill isn’t really pro-life because it allows abortion into the stages of development in which babies become viable. Even if the baby isn’t viable, anyone who believes that life begins at conception must view all forms of abortion as wrong.

This is why it’s important to know when a candidate believes life begins. Dr. Oz isn’t willing to answer that extremely important question. Watch:

BREAKING: Dr Oz refuses to state when he believes life begins. Refuses to answer question, tries to change the subject to the Constitution pic.twitter.com/xpwuiK2QF7 — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) December 16, 2021

Dr. Oz may be a “novice” at politics but he answers questions like a well-practiced political veteran. When faced with a question you don’t want to answer, simply answer a different question and try to move on. Weak.

