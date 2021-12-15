San Francisco Mayor London Breed is know for a few things. She loves the welfare state, though she’d prefer if the homeless from around the nation would stop coming to collect from her city. She likes partying while telling her constituents they need to mask up and stay home. She really loves clubbing and would never let her city’s crime problems get between her and the dance floor. But one of the things she’s known best for is her quick and decisive decision last summer to defund the police.

She hates the police.

Unfortunately for the people of San Francisco, her hatred for law enforcement has delivered predictable results. Crime is so rampant that, as she put it, 90-95% of people in any given room could tell a story about how their car was broken into or they suffered from some sort of direct crime against them. Thugs enter businesses, take what they want, and stroll out with no fear of repercussions. That’s San Francisco under London Breed.

Yesterday, she started talking tough, saying law enforcement would get more “aggressive.” She punctuated her anger by saying the crime spree is “bull****” because focus groups indicate invoking curse words during press conferences will get the headlines she so desperately needs. As radically progressive as the people of San Francisco are, they’re instinct towards self-preservation has started overriding their manufactured desire to be “woke.”

Here’s Breed demonstrating her focus-group-tested and heavily practiced use of the expletive:

San Francisco Democrat Mayor London Breed announces she wants more "aggressive" law enforcement to combat skyrocketing crime, says progressive policies are "bullshit" She previously supported defunding the police pic.twitter.com/0HJknMV798 — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) December 15, 2021

The problem Breed has is that everyone knows she’s not going to get tough on crime. She adores criminals. Otherwise, she would never have fallen for the Black Lives Matter Neo-Marxist calls to defund police. It takes a desire for criminals to flourish to determine that it’s best to hamper law enforcement in a major city, so any thought that Breed is suddenly about law and order can be dismissed.

The mayor @LondonBreed is sending in some life coaches and social workers, never fear. https://t.co/hVtxwFDXWx — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) December 15, 2021

She’s talking tough today, but when the crime wave continues she’ll stop talking about cops getting aggressive and instead she’ll return to blaming them. The harm the people of San Francisco are forced to endure is a sacrifice London Breed is willing to make.

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses. Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way. We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. You will notice we do not bow to Big Tech by running Google or Facebook ads. So many in conservative media do because it’s lucrative, but I just can’t imagine taking a paycheck from the minions of evil. That’s why we’re so dependent on our readers to pay the bills and expand our reach. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker