Despite a scary-sounding name, the Omicron variant appears to be all hype and no real threat. Primary symptoms of infection with this SARS-CoV-2 strain is a couple of days of fatigue, headache, body aches, scratchy throat and intermittent cough

South Africa reports that no patients so far have required oxygen or even hospitalization for their symptoms. All have been very mild. The first four cases in Botswana were all fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Africa’s low vaccination rate is irrationally being blamed for the emergence of Omicron, even though the continent has extremely low levels of spread compared to the U.S., Canada and Europe

A plane with 600 passengers was diverted for testing when the news about Omicron broke; 10% of the passengers were found to have COVID, 13 of the 61 positive passengers had Omicron, while the rest had Delta or some previous strain. So, clearly, vaccine passports are not preventing spread. Fully “vaccinated” people are just as likely to carry and transmit the virus as the unvaccinated

Australia, a test ground for this totalitarian takeover, is quietly trying to pass legislation to expand its digital identity system

Just in time for one of the most joyous times of year, when families and friends tend to gather and celebrate, the globalists working on their (not so) covert takeover roll out yet another SARS-CoV-2 variant. Despite a scary-sounding name, the Omicron variant really appears to be a nothing-burger. As noted by The Hill’s “Rising” reporter Kim Iversen (see video above),1 the panic around Omicron doesn’t make any sense.

The symptoms, according to Dr. Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association, who discovered the Omicron variant, amount to little more than a couple of days of fatigue and malaise.

No serious illness has thus far been reported anywhere in the world. No Omicron patient has thus far required oxygen or even hospitalization for any of their symptoms. In other words, Omicron appears to be nothing more than a hyped-up cold. In a recent interview, Coetzee said:2

“Looking at the mildness of the symptoms that we are seeing — apparently, there’s no reason for panicking as we don’t see severely ill patients…

The most predominant complaint is severe fatigue for one or two days, with headache, body aches and pain. Some will have a scratchy throat and some will have a dry cough [that] comes and goes. Those are more or less the big symptoms we have seen.”

Dramatic Overreaction Designed to Drum Up Fear

Despite that, countries are going all-out again, closing borders and locking down their residents. Without any evidence whatsoever, chairman of the global physicians’ society of the World Medical Association, Dr. Frank Ulrich Montgomery, told German reporters he believes Omicron could be as dangerous as the Ebola virus, and called for the closure of Christmas markets nationwide.3

The U.S., the U.K., Canada and the European Union have specifically banned travelers from southern Africa, even though the variant has been detected in several other countries already.

In fact, some reports claim Omicron emerged in The Netherlands before it was found in South Africa.4 It’s also been found in Australia,5 even though Australia’s borders have been closed to the unvaccinated since March 2020.6 So, how did Omicron get there?

The variant is also, as expected, blamed on the unvaccinated — and the “under-vaccinated.” Indeed, having just one or two doses of the COVID gene therapy will now leave you vulnerable to the same illogical attacks as having none at all.

People around the world are now finding that partial compliance is no compliance. You’re either all-in, or you’re out. You either do as you’re told, every time, or you’re a science-denying domestic terrorist, along with all those who saw through this game and said no from the start.

For a dose of the insanity we’re up against, just listen to Australian premier of Victoria, Daniel Andrews’ rant in the video above. In short, regardless of how many COVID shots you’ve submitted to, if you refuse the next, or if you speak out against mandates in any way, you are an anti-vaxxer and will be treated accordingly.

We’re in an all-or-nothing situation. There’s no middle ground anymore. We either resign ourselves to give up everything, or we refuse to give up even the tiniest bit of freedom, because they are intent on incrementally taking everything from everyone.

(On a side note, Andrews now stands accused of covert acts of treason and fraud and has been summoned for a court appearance December 17, 2021. In summary, he’s accused of enacting a law in 2004 that removed the British Queen from the Australian constitution, and deliberately concealing that material fact.7)

Vaccination Rates Have No Correlation to Caseloads

The fact that Africa’s low vaccination rate is now being blamed for the emergence of Omicron is particularly irrational considering the continent has extremely low levels of infection compared to the U.S., Canada and Europe, for example.

Real-world data analyses8 have repeatedly shown that vaccination rates have nothing to do with rates of infection. If anything, areas with the highest COVID jab uptake rates have higher case rates than areas with the lowest “vaccine” uptake, and this case is no different. Africa is “just not a hotspot for spread,” Iversen says.

She also points out the curious timing of Omicron’s emergence. Just days before the World Health Organization declared Omicron a variant of concern, South Africa had requested that COVID shot deliveries be delayed, as they have too many doses already. Nobody wants them.

By the end of November 2021, only 6% of the adult population in Africa had been “fully jabbed” against COVID.9 Worry about new variants and COVID in general is also very low. One poll found 77% of respondents in five African countries said they believe COVID will not be a serious problem over the next six months.10

Then, all of a sudden, Omicron is announced, and the world closes its borders to South Africans and blames the variant on their vaccine refusal. Coincidence? Meanwhile, the first four Omicron cases identified in Botswana were in fact fully jabbed.

Overall, all the evidence points to the COVID shots being ineffective and vaccine passports useless for preventing spread. As noted by Iversen, a plane with some 600 passengers was diverted for testing when the news about Omicron broke, and 10% of the passengers were found to have COVID; 13 of the 61 positive passengers had Omicron, while the rest had Delta or some previous strain.

So, while most intercontinental travel requires proof of vaccination, it’s clearly not doing anything to prevent spread of the virus. Fully “vaccinated” people are just as likely to carry and transmit the virus as the unvaccinated.

Australia Proposes New Digital ID System

While Omicron is making headlines around the world, Australia, a clear forerunner and test ground for this totalitarian takeover, is quietly trying to pass legislation to expand the digital identity system that currently allows Australians to access government services. As reported by The Conversation:11

“After asking around among major stakeholders, it seems this piece of legislation has largely slipped under the radar since it was unveiled on October 1, [2021] …

The government’s proposed Digital Identity system promises a “safe, secure and convenient way to prove who you are online every time you access government services”. In other words, it aims to streamline your experience by avoiding the need to repeatedly identify yourself when accessing a range of government services.

Currently, you can create a digital identity using a “myGovID” to access 80 government services. This allows you to link your data across services such as Medicare, Centrelink and the Australian Tax Office.

The new legislation proposes an expansion of powers to outsource the process of identity verification to approved Australian businesses. Presumably, this could lead to an expansion of acceptance of the digital ID system so it can be used more widely than just to access government services …

But this goes against all the standard advice about not linking all of your personal information, such as tax history and medical history, as it can lead to mass analytics, behaviour profiling, targeted advertising, and more (as we saw in the Cambridge Analytica scandal) …

The government says the proposed digital identity system will be entirely voluntary, and that the system is not designed to replace identification documents such as your birth certificate, visa, driver’s licence or passport.

It also says the system will not be used to access or record COVID vaccinations, and that the information collected will not be used for purposes such as consumer profiling or marketing. Of course, Australians who opt to use the system are being asked to put their trust in the government to share their data with “verified” identity providers.”

Australia Is ‘Ground Zero for Chinese Influence’

Well, what can I say? This was predicted. And note how, to start, this system is “voluntary.” That’s how they get the populating to agree with what will eventually become unacceptable. It’s a trap.

It’s entirely likely that it will not remain voluntary because this is precisely the kind of system that the technocrats want to implement around the world — with the power to control it all being centralized with an as-yet unidentified group of unelected leaders.

Many have been surprised at the speed and intensity at which Australia is being turned into a dystopian nightmare, free of any semblance of democracy or individual liberties. At the end of November 2021, the Australian army began forcibly removing residents in the Northern Territories to a quarantine camp in Darwin (another “conspiracy theory” that has become reality), and that’s in addition to hard lockdowns.12

But perhaps we should not be surprised. Australia (and New Zealand) are “ground zero for Chinese influence,” according to NPR international correspondent Rob Schmitz, who detailed that influence in an October 2, 2018, article.13

The Chinese embassy is located in the same compound as the Australian Security Intelligence Organization and Australia’s federal police, and the CCP has infiltrated most of Australia’s society, including universities, think tanks, scholarly associations, media and religious organizations.

In previous articles, I’ve discussed how the technocratic totalitarianism that’s coming for every country is modeled after the Chinese Communist Party’s style of authoritarian rule, and the digital surveillance apparatus that allows the CCP to reach into the homes and lives of every resident.

Not a single expression of dissent goes unnoticed (and typically not unpunished), as the CCP’s automated eyes and ears are everywhere, analyzing every written word and physical action. A digital ID system is part and parcel of that control structure.

We Need to Reclaim Our Lives From the Panic-Mongers

The purpose of the COVID countermeasures is quite clear. It has nothing to do with protecting us from a deadly virus. No. The pandemic is an excuse used to implement a series of sweeping societal changes that will bring us into a dystopian anti-human civilization from which we will not be able to extricate ourselves.

Our only hope is to reject any and all proposals that add, in any way, to the control structure being erected, because we are the ones building what will become our prison. More often than not, we’re being deceived into acquiescing, but that’s no excuse.

At this point, the plan is clear enough for most rational people to grasp, and once grasped, we must act. We’re building our prison when we go along with plans that strengthen or expand surveillance, data collection, data sharing and integration.

We’re building our prison when we go along with anything that limits or restricts our freedom. So, we must stop going along, saying “It’s just a mask;” “It’s just an injection;” “If it makes others feel safe, it’s worth it;” “I have nothing to hide so I don’t care about surveillance.”

We must reject all of these arguments and become laser focused on the end goal, which is to stop the march of tyranny and reassert our God-given rights and liberties. As Andrews so clearly demonstrates, we’re in an all-or-nothing situation.

There’s no middle ground anymore. We either resign ourselves to give up everything, or we refuse to give up even the tiniest bit of freedom, because they are intent on incrementally taking everything from everyone. As noted by Juliet Samuel in a November 26, 2021, Telegraph article:14

“The question of when exactly we plan to return to a normal level of risk appetite goes unasked, let alone answered … We don’t know much about the latest variant … There are some things we do know, however. We know that new variants are now a permanent fact of life …

What we cannot accept, however, is that our basic freedoms are now just loans that can be called in at any time. Free societies do not require their citizens to get new vaccines every year in order to live a normal life. They do not allow teachers to shut down schools at the drop of a hat.

They do not suspend Christmas or close offices or ban drinking every time something unusual pops up in a laboratory somewhere. Last year, as the [U.K.] entered its third and most depressing lockdown over Christmas, politicians supporting the restrictions promised us that liberation was just around the corner.

‘Let’s not fall at the last hurdle,’ they said. ‘The vaccine is here!’ they said. ‘Just wait for the rollout and then enjoy your freedoms.’ Well, the rollout has happened. The virus is still out there, evolving, and it’s going to keep evolving forever.

This is as good as it’s going to get. So, we need to know when and how we will switch from ‘COVID mode’ back to ‘normal life.’ With so many panic-mongers resisting the change, it won’t happen without a fight.”

“The Truth About COVID-19” exposes the hidden agenda behind the pandemic, showing the countermeasures have nothing to do with public health and everything to do with ushering in a new social and economic system based on totalitarian, technocracy-led control. So, it’s not misinformation they fear. It’s the truth they want to prevent from spreading. Pick up a copy of this best-selling book today before it’s too late.

