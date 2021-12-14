The science is unambiguous, crystal clear, and indisputable. Unfortunately, the very same science that cannot be denied with a straight face is being constantly trampled on by “vaxx-nannies” whose agenda demands the science must be quashed. They cannot succeed in their plans to vaccinate every man, woman, and child on the planet if they allow the scientific truth about medical segregation to spread widely among the people.

In many ways, this has been the case from the beginning of the pandemic, but at least back then there was enough mystery behind Covid-19 to give the powers-that-be the benefit of the doubt. For example, I wholeheartedly disagreed with “15 days to flatten the curve” or whatever it was called last March, but I could understand President Trump and others listening to the likes of Anthony Fauci and making the poor decision. Today, our leaders do not have the luxury of lack of clarity to excuse away their choices. They must willfully and aggressive suppress the science as it pertains to Covid-19 “vaccines” in order to move their agenda forward.

The primary point of contention is the widely spread but absolutely false notion that the “vaccines” stop or even slow the spread of the disease. There is so much blatant scientific evidence to shoot this down that it makes me truly disappointed in the human race for allowing this narrative to still exist today. I don’t blame the minions of Big Pharma who are calling the shots and spreading the lies. Government, corporate media, Big Tech, academia, and the healthcare industry may all be in lockstep with their falsehoods, but even in the face of such overwhelming gaslighting it is not them who are to blame for the most widespread disinformation campaign in human history.

We’re to blame. Those of us who know the facts, who follow the science, and who have the capacity to alert the masses are not doing enough to break through the propaganda and indoctrination that have brainwashed this nation and most of the world. It’s with a heavy heart that I accept the blame and place it on my peers. We are the reason our society is quickly being segregated into the “vaxxed” and “unvaxxed.”

Many if not most of my readers will have left this article by now. They’ll say it’s hogwash that we should be blamed for the evils being perpetrated against us. They’ll say I’m “victim shaming” myself and everyone else who is fighting against vaccine mandates and restrictions. But here’s the thing. We have the most powerful weapon in any human arsenal for combatting the lies. We have the truth. Armed with that and nothing else, we should be able to break through to family, friends, and acquaintances who are trapped in the clutches of the vaxx-nannies.

The fact that a majority of Americans not only support the vaccines but allegedly support mandates tells us we may be facing something far more powerful than flesh and blood. We may be working against a strong delusion, one that may have supernatural origins. The only other viable explanation for the continued propagation of bald-faced lies about the vaccine is that we’re just not spreading the truth properly.

Either way, the course forward is clear. We must get even more aggressive at teaching those around us about the anti-scientific nature of vaccine mandates. Then, we must take those who will listen a step or two further by showing them that there is an active agenda at work against us embodied in part by the vaccines themselves. It may sound like “conspiracy theorist training.” I like to think of it as 2022’s version of “red-pilling.”

Our nation has faced this type of problem in the past. Before, during, and shortly after the Civil Rights movement, a majority of Americans believed racial segregation made sense. Even many of those who weren’t hateful bigots still believed keeping the races partitioned was appropriate. They weren’t necessarily racist, at least by standards back then. They weren’t donning white hoods and carrying around nooses. They hoped minorities were successful as long as they stayed in their neighborhoods. They thought this way because the “science” of the day said it was best for everyone.

Today, we realize that even their non-violent and non-hateful acceptance of segregation was racist. We realize now what they should have accepted back then, that there is no scientific reason for segregation, whether in neighborhoods, schools, or places of business. Segregation was based solely on emotion and making people feel more comfortable.

The same thing holds true today. The vaccinated are just as likely to contract Covid-19 as the unvaccinated. The vaccinated are just as likely to spread Covid-19 as the unvaccinated. In fact, there is raw data that demonstrates high vaccination rates in geographical areas are directly correlated with surges in cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. In other words, the vaccinated appear to be spreading the disease faster than the unvaccinated.

The heroes of the Civil Rights Movement faced similar odds that anti-tyranny activists and anti-vaxxers face today. They had government and media against them. Big Tech wasn’t a thing. Academia was on their side, so they had that going for them. The healthcare industry wasn’t a factor. And through it all, they marched, filed lawsuits, engaged in civil disobedience, and educated the masses with every resource they had about the stupidity of segregation and the inhumanity of racism.

We need to channel the passion that drove them and take it up a few notches. Just as they felt their cause was against an existential threat, so too must we act like medical tyranny is an existential threat for us.

Because it is.

To do this, we need to be prepared with an accurate account of the science that demonstrates medical segregation is ludicrous. For that, I turn to Dr. Paul Elias Alexander below, but before I post his research I have one more bit of commentary. Telling the people the mandates go against science is one thing. Backing it up with real science is another. But we will not be successful in spreading the truth if we do not explain why this is happening.

I’ve been told to tone down on the “conspiracy theory” stuff, but here’s the thing. There is a conspiracy happening and until we have all of the facts revealed, it’s all just a theory. We know with a certainty that the powers-that-be are driving for universal vaccinations despite being aware that the vaccines are not the solution to the Covid-19 problem. We also know they’ve used Pandemic Panic Theater to turn the Covid-19 “problem” into something that seems far worse than it really is.

While I wouldn’t go into any discussions you have with family, friends, or acquaintances by leading with The Great Reset, it’s important that a measure of it is brought into the mix. The people we talk to will only accept the science if they realize there’s an agenda in action driving “trusted sources” to lie. Without that knowledge, they will have a hard time accepting that they’ve been conned.

If you have to start with the conspiracy being about Big Pharma profits, so be it. That’s only a small part of the picture, but it’s the easiest pill for “normies” to swallow that explains why so many are participating in the Big Lie of medical segregation. Big Pharma executives have made enough money to bribe, bully, or blackmail people in government, media, Big Tech, academia, and most importantly the healthcare industry. There have been whistleblowers regarding this, and conspicuously most of those whistleblowers have been silenced in one way or another.

With all that said, here are the studies you’ll need in your arsenal, courtesy of Dr. Alexander…

Must We Segregate the Unvaccinated from the Vaccinated?

Governments around the world have encouraged and enforced a new form of segregation based on vaccine status. This is not only dangerously inhumane; there is no scientific basis for this.

There seems to be an underlying presumption here that the unvaccinated are unclean (regardless of natural immunity) and their presence will spread disease. What if, however, existing studies reveal that there is little to no difference between the COVID vaccinated and unvaccinated in terms of becoming infected, harboring the virus (viral load in the oral and nasopharynx), and transmitting it?

As it relates to Omicron, two recent small but interesting preliminary studies show that 80% of the omicron cases were double vaccinated. Wilhelm et al. reported on reduced neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 omicron variant by vaccine sera and monoclonal antibodies. “in vitro findings using authentic SARS-CoV-2 variants indicate that in contrast to the currently circulating Delta variant, the neutralization efficacy of vaccine-elicited sera against Omicron was severely reduced highlighting T-cell mediated immunity as essential barrier to prevent severe COVID-19.” Further, the CDC has reported on the details for 43 cases of COVID-19 attributed to the Omicron variant. They found that “34 (79%) occurred in persons who completed the primary series of an FDA-authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccine ≥14 days before symptom onset or receipt of a positive SARS-CoV-2 test result.”

As it relates to the vaccinated and unvaccinated being similar in terms of infection, viral load, and transmission capacity, and thus no underlying evidence to separate them societally, we specifically focus on and present (and based largely on Delta variant data) the body of evidence.

1) Salvatore et al. examined the transmission potential of vaccinated and unvaccinated persons infected with the SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant in a federal prison, July-August 2021. They found a total of 978 specimens were provided by 95 participants, “of whom 78 (82%) were fully vaccinated and 17 (18%) were not fully vaccinated…clinicians and public health practitioners should consider vaccinated persons who become infected with SARS-CoV-2 to be no less infectious than unvaccinated persons.”

2) Singanayagam et al. examined the transmission and viral load kinetics in vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals with mild delta variant infection in the community. They found that (in 602 community contacts (identified via the UK contract-tracing system) of 471 UK COVID-19 index cases were recruited to the Assessment of Transmission and Contagiousness of COVID-19 in Contacts cohort study and contributed 8145 upper respiratory tract samples from daily sampling for up to 20 days) “vaccination reduces the risk of delta variant infection and accelerates viral clearance. Nonetheless, fully vaccinated individuals with breakthrough infections have peak viral load similar to unvaccinated cases and can efficiently transmit infection in household settings, including to fully vaccinated contacts.”

3) Chia et al. reported that PCR cycle threshold (Ct) values were “similar between both vaccinated and unvaccinated groups at diagnosis, but viral loads decreased faster in vaccinated individuals. Early, robust boosting of anti-spike protein antibodies was observed in vaccinated patients, however, these titers were significantly lower against B.1.617.2 as compared with the wildtype vaccine strain.”

4) Israel, 2021 looked at Large-scale study of antibody titer decay following BNT162b2 mRNA vaccine or SARS-CoV-2 infection, and reported as “To determine the kinetics of SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibodies following administration of two doses of BNT162b2 vaccine, or SARS-CoV-2 infection in unvaccinated individuals…In vaccinated subjects, antibody titers decreased by up to 40% each subsequent month while in convalescents they decreased by less than 5% per month. Six months after BNT162b2 vaccination 16.1% subjects had antibody levels below the sero-positivity threshold of <50 AU/mL, while only 10.8% of convalescent patients were below <50 AU/mL threshold after 9 months from SARS-CoV-2 infection.”

5) In the UK COVID-19 vaccine Surveillance Report for week #42, it was noted that there is “waning of the N antibody response over time” and “that N antibody levels appear to be lower in individuals who acquire infection following 2 doses of vaccination.” The same report (Table 2, page 13), shows that in the older age groups above 30, the double vaccinated persons have greater infection risk than the unvaccinated, presumably because the latter group include more people with stronger natural immunity from prior Covid disease. See also UK PHE reports 43, 44, 45, 46 for similar data.

6) In Barnstable, Massachusetts, Brown et al. found that among 469 cases of COVID-19, 74% were fully vaccinated, and that “the vaccinated had on average more virus in their nose than the unvaccinated who were infected.”

7) Riemersma et al. found “no difference in viral loads when comparing unvaccinated individuals to those who have vaccine “breakthrough” infections. Furthermore, individuals with vaccine breakthrough infections frequently test positive with viral loads consistent with the ability to shed infectious viruses.” Results indicate that “if vaccinated individuals become infected with the delta variant, they may be sources of SARS-CoV-2 transmission to others.” They reported “low Ct values (<25) in 212 of 310 fully vaccinated (68%) and 246 of 389 (63%) unvaccinated individuals. Testing a subset of these low-Ct samples revealed infectious SARS-CoV-2 in 15 of 17 specimens (88%) from unvaccinated individuals and 37 of 39 (95%) from vaccinated people.”

8) Ignoring the risk of infection, given that someone was infected, Acharya et al. found “no significant difference in cycle threshold values between vaccinated and unvaccinated, asymptomatic and symptomatic groups infected with SARS-CoV-2 Delta.”

9) Gazit et al. out of Israel showed that “SARS-CoV-2-naïve vaccinees had a 13-fold (95% CI, 8-21) increased risk for breakthrough infection with the Delta variant compared to those previously infected.”

A Final Thought

As always, Dr. Alexander’s insights are crucial for us to be able to properly wield the truth to fight the liars. Just remember that facts, studies, and science alone will not be enough to sway many of the people you can reach. They need to know why this is all happening and how the people they trust, including their own doctors, are willing to lie.

To this end, it’s important to alert the people you talk to about a sad fact in today’s post-truth society. People, especially doctors, must choose between the things they know to be true and the consequences that would come if they shared this truth. Countless doctors, nurses, and scientists have been essentially excommunicated from their professions because they spread the truth. Knowing this, most choose to keep their heads down and stick with the narrative even if they know it’s false.

I’m asking you to have hard conversations. The image I chose for the article has people smiling as they talk. There won’t be a lot of smiling that happens when you talk to people about this. If they think you’re wrong they won’t be happy. If they realize you’re right, they won’t be happy. But we need as many people to be “in the know” as possible because in the coming months, the battle is going to heat up and we need as many people on our side as possible.

As you go forward and fight the good fight by educating everyone you can, remember this. You have the truth on your side and many you talk to will recognize this even if they don’t outwardly admit it to you. This isn’t about “converting” people to add a notch to your belt. It’s about presenting them with reality and hoping that it sinks in.

Photo by Christina @ wocintechchat.com on Unsplash.

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses. Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way. We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. You will notice we do not bow to Big Tech by running Google or Facebook ads. So many in conservative media do because it’s lucrative, but I just can’t imagine taking a paycheck from the minions of evil. That’s why we’re so dependent on our readers to pay the bills and expand our reach. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker