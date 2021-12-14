Disgraced former New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo got more bad news on Tuesday from a state ethics committee regarding the millions he was paid in an advance for his book on how he handled the COVID-19 pandemic. Specifically, according to reports, Cuomo was ordered to return $5.1 million he earned for his tome, “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic,” which ignored his role in ordering nursing homes early on to take in coronavirus-infected patients, a decision that some analyses said cost thousands of people their lives. National Review reported : In a near unanimous decision, a twelve to one vote, the New York Joint Commission on Public Ethics passed a resolution demanding that Cuomo return his earnings from the book, “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic.” This comes a month after the panel rescinded its prior approval giving the now disgraced governor permission to keep the book side hustle while he was still serving as governor of New York, confronting multiple scandals simultaneously. Over the summer and into the fall, the New York attorney general’s office launched a probe into Cuomo’s alleged abuse of state resources, including staff members, to draft and promote his book. […]

