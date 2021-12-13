Reading Time: 3 minutes

Charlotte, NC — Just a few days ago, Dr. Anthony Fauci said that Americans should rule their homes like the tyrants that he and Joe Biden are. He said that families should require COVID vaccination in order to allow FAMILY in their homes for Christmas. On Sunday, he took the message even further as he made more comments about COVID vaccines.

In comments to ABC’s George Stephanopoulos , Fauci said that Americans will just have to deal with COVID booster shots. He said that the idea is not too far removed from being a reality and that Americans will just have to deal with the idea of COVID booster shots.

No, Dr. Fauci, we do not have to deal with the idea of booster shots. We do not have to deal with your ideas of tyranny. Let me explain.

First, Fauci and his “experts” said that masks would not help and that we really should not worry about COVID. Then, his story changed. We were to simply stay at home for 3 weeks and wait for the cases to die out. If we would just do that, it would slow the spread and we wouldn’t have to worry.

Then, […]