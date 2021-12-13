Swath Of Tornadoes Tear Through Midwest People in Kentucky are still suffering following the devastating storms and tornadoes that ripped across the state on Friday night.

Nearly 26,000 customers still don’t have power as of Monday afternoon, according to PowerOutage .

As The Daily Wire previously reported , Kentucky Gov. Beshear declared a state of emergency Friday night and said he activated the national guard and requested federal assistance.

“This has been one of the toughest nights in Kentucky history and some areas have been hit in ways that are hard to put into words. To all of our Kentucky families that are impacted by this, we want you to know that we are here for you, we love you, and we are praying for you,” he said.

“We will get make it through this, we will rebuild,” Beshear added. “We are strong, resilient people, and we will be there every step of the way.”

Multiple prominent buildings were destroyed during the storms, including a candle factory in Mayfield, Kentucky, and an Amazon warehouse in Illinois.“One of the tornadoes touched down in Edwardsville. During the storm, multiple agencies responded to a collapse at the Amazon distribution center near I-270 and Illinois Route 111. Officials […]