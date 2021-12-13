One person was killed and at least 13 others wounded in a drive-by shooting at a candlelight vigil near Houston, Texas, Sunday night, according to NBC News . About 50 people were gathered for an outdoor celebration of life ceremony in Baytown, about 20 miles west of Houston. The vigil was for a recent homicide victim from Baytown, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. At around 6:40 p.m. local time, a vehicle approached and someone from inside began shooting into the crowd, according to the sheriff. “Right as they were releasing the balloons up into the air was when the vehicle came,” Gonzalez said in a press conference Sunday night. “Almost at that exact time is when they opened fire into a crowd.” WNDU reported: “Right as they were releasing the balloons up into the air was when the vehicle came,” he said. “Almost at that exact time is when they opened fire into a crowd.” Gonzalez said Monday morning that the person who was killed was in their 20s. Three of the wounded were taken to hospitals by helicopter, Gonzalez said. One of the injured was believed to be a young child, he said. Officers were later called to the medical […]

