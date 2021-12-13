The state of California is having another Covid-19 surge despite the most draconian lockdowns in the nation. To fight this, the communist government has initiated another statewide face mask mandate for everyone who is indoors regardless of whether they’ve been injected or not with the Covid-19 experimental drugs, often referred to as “vaccines.”

According to Fox News:

California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly announced the updated policy Monday, citing an increase in COVID-19 cases in the state since the Thanksgiving holiday.

“This is a critical time,” Ghaly said Monday. “We have a tool we know has worked and can work. We are proactively putting this tool of universal indoor masking in place to ensure we get through a time of joy and hope without a darker cloud of despair. Californians have done this before, and we believe we can do it again.”

The new mask mandate is set to take effect on Wednesday and will expire on Jan. 15. It will apply to everyone, regardless of vaccination status. The news comes as the omicron variant has officially spread to the state, with California reporting 18 cases of the variant as of Friday.

The Omicron Scariant continues to prompt unhinged responses from medical tyrants across the world despite having ZERO deaths attributed to it. As for the “fully vaccinated” who thought he jabs would bring them closer to normalcy, they should have known better. When has Gavin Newsom ever done anything that benefits the people?

