The Supreme Court has refused to block COVID-19 vaccination requirement for New York health care workers who seek religious exemption. New York’s jab order does not offer an exemption for religious reasons, according to Associated Press . SCOTUS acted Monday on emergency appeals filed by doctors, nurses, and other medical workers who state they’re being forced to choose between keeping their careers and upholding their religious beliefs. Justices Neil Gorsuch, Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito dissented from the court’s order, which was not explained as typical in appeals. “Now, thousands of New York healthcare workers face the loss of their jobs and eligibility for unemployment benefits,” Gorsuch wrote in a 14-page opinion that Alito joined. Gorsuch drew a comparison between the health care workers and the World War II-era Jehovah’s Witnesses schoolchildren who refused on religious grounds to stand and salute the American flag for the Pledge of Allegiance. At first, SCOTUS refused to intervene when a Pennsylvania public school expelled the children. Three years later, the case was overruled in a landmark decision that declared schools couldn’t force students to salute the flag or recite the pledge. “Today, our Nation faces not a world war but a pandemic. Like wars, though, pandemics […]

