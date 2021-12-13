Inflation continues to get worse under President Brandon. In October, the CPI, which is hardly the highest measure of inflation, went up to 6.2% on an annual basis. Then, in November, it shot up yet higher, this time to 6.8% on an annual basis.

Average Americans, the ones who have to pay the increased costs and fit ever more expensive basic goods into their already tight budgets, aren’t enthused.

In fact, according to a recent ABC/Ipsos poll, more than a supermajority of Americans disapprove of how Brandon is handling the inflation problem. It found :

More than two-thirds of Americans (69%) disapprove of how Biden is handling inflation (only 28% approve) while more than half (57%) disapprove of his handling of the economic recovery.

Predictably, Republicans tended to view him in a more negative light than Democrats, though even Democrats quite disapproved of how Brandon is handling inflation:

Partisan splits for inflation show expected negativity in Republican views (94% disapproving), but the survey also reveals weaknesses from Biden’s own party with only a slim majority of Democrats (54%) approving. Yet worse for Biden, his disapproval rating among Independents is skyrocketing, with a huge majority of them thinking that Biden is handling […]