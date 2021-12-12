“The US does not want to open a consulate merely to have a place for diplomatic connections with the PA [Palestinian Authority]. If that is all they wanted, they could easily do this by opening a mission in Abu Dis or Ramallah — where most other countries conduct their relations with the PA… the purpose of opening the consulate is to recognize Palestinian claims to Jerusalem.” — Eugene Kontorovitch, professor, George Mason University, Antonin Scalia School of Law, Israel Hayom , December 5, 2021. The 1963 Vienna Convention on Consular Relations states that “a consular post may be established in the territory of the receiving State only with that State’s consent”. In other words, reopening the consulate may be done only with the consent of the Israeli government. All this cannot be dissociated from the general hostile attitude of the Biden administration towards Israel from the moment it came to power. Earlier in March, an internal memo from the US State Department was leaked to The National , a daily newspaper in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The National reported that “The Biden administration memo recommends voicing US principles on achieving Israeli-Palestinian peace under a two-state […]

