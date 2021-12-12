Chicago Bulls The NBA’s Chicago Bulls are missing nine players from their roster due to COVID-19 protocol, according to a report on Sunday, including stars Zach LeVine and Troy Brown, leaving only half of the team’s current roster available for Tuesday’s game with the Detroit Pistons. “Under league rules, the Bulls need to have eight eligible players vs. the Pistons on Tuesday. There have been no Covid-related postponements in the NBA this season, but the Bulls outbreak — with LaVine and Troy Brown the latest — continues and postponements could be an option,” ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted Sunday. Under league rules, the Bulls need to have eight eligible players vs. the Pistons on Tuesday. There have been no Covid-related postponements in the NBA this season, but the Bulls outbreak — with LaVine and Troy Brown the latest — continues and postponements could be an option. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 12, 2021 The Chicago Tribune reported the news on Sunday, adding, “The entire Bulls roster received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine earlier this year. Center Nikola Vučević said most of his teammates have received the booster shot.” The current players listed in COVID-19 protocol include Coby White, Javonte Green, DeMar DeRozan, […]

Read the whole story at www.dailywire.com

