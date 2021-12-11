Joe Biden snubbed the Army-Navy football game on Saturday, opting instead to remain in his home state of Delaware. The internet couldn’t help but notice Biden’s absence at the Army-Navy game at the MetLife Stadium in Rutherford, New Jersey, which has been customarily attended by former U.S. presidents. One of the likely reasons Biden snubbed the patriotic event is to avoid the risk of standing in a stadium in front of tens of thousands of people chanting “Let’s Go Brandon!”, a euphemism for “Fuck Joe Biden.” “Let’s Go Brandon” and “Fuck Joe Biden” chants have erupted at numerous college football games across the country in recent months as his COVID an spending policies have resulted in inflation, rising gas prices, and supply chain breakdowns. By contrast, former President Trump enjoyed epic tributes from soldiers and spectators alike during the Army-Navy games, which he attended every year as president except for 2017. 2020: 2019: @realDonaldTrump President Trump is joined by Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley during the 120th Army–Navy football game in Philadelphia | November 25, 2019 / Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead pic.twitter.com/JMtBhgH8zJ — White House Photos (@photowhitehouse) December 17, 2019 2018: […]

