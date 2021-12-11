A video went viral after Manchester United centre-back Victor Lindelof stopped play, complaining about chest pains before kneeling on the ground. Anti-vaxxers pounced on the increasingly familiar scene as top-tier athletes around the globe have been experiencing adverse reactions to the Covid-19 drugs. Heart problems are the most common reactions among young athletes.

But before it could go really viral, Twitter shut it down. The video was removed from multiple accounts over “copyright” claims though it was clearly a hand-recorded video. Here it is:

Mainstream media initially reported the incident as heart-related with the athlete experiencing chest pains and accelerated heart rate. But newer reports have been calling it a “breathing issue.” It seems likely to be a combination of the two, which is consistent with adverse reactions to the Covid-19 vaccines. It is unclear whether Lindelof was “fully vaccinated” but odds are he was.

According to The Sun:

The defender dropped down in discomfort and had his hand on his chest when United medics rushed onto the pitch during the second half of United’s 1-0 victory at Carrow Road.

Lindelof, 27, complained of chest pains and a racing pulse after an innocuous collision. After a few minutes he was taken off the pitch and replaced by Eric Bailly.

Here’s how Twitter’s handling it:

NEW – Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof taken off in match with Norwich after pointing to his chest in worrying scenes.pic.twitter.com/7WZpf3G57Q — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) December 11, 2021

Big Tech, mainstream media, and governments are so concerned with even the slightest insinuation that their beloved vaccines may have risks that they’ll quash any news about it before questions can be asked.

