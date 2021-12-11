Reports came out this week of a flight to Los Angeles that was diverted last month because a passenger became “unruly.” Here’s the story from Associated Press. See if you can spot an extremely important omission:

OKLAHOMA CITY—A flight from Washington to Los Angeles was diverted to Oklahoma City after an unruly passenger assaulted a flight attendant, police said. An air marshal who was on board the Delta Air Lines flight had the passenger in custody when the flight landed Thursday night, Oklahoma City Police Capt. Arthur Gregory told TV station KFOR. The Transportation Security Administration says the air marshal was also assaulted during the response and was injured but didn’t need medical attention. The flight continued on to Los Angeles after the passenger was removed. In a statement, Delta praised the “quick action and professionalism” of its crew and air marshals for their handling of the situation. Police said the passenger was booked into jail on complaints of disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. Last month, Attorney General Merrick Garland directed U.S. attorneys across the country to prioritize prosecutions of federal crimes that occur on commercial flights amid a historic spike in cases involving unruly passengers. Federal law prohibits interfering with a flight crew, including assaulting, intimidating, or threatening crew members. The Federal Aviation Administration said last month that it had referred 37 cases involving unruly airline passengers to the FBI for possible criminal prosecution since the number of disruptions on flights began to spike in January.

If you’re familiar with the story, you probably saw the omission quite easily. If you hadn’t heard about it or if you received reports about it from mainstream media, you probably have no idea what the passenger did to qualify as “unruly.”

Patriot Fetch wasn’t so shy in their reporting:

In the latest example of an SJW activist gone mad, a Delta flight heading to LAX was forced to make an emergency landing in Oklahoma City Thursday night after a passenger screaming about BLM and being enslaved by the white man assaulted a flight attendant and an air marshal.

…

Combative passenger on @Delta flight assaults flight attendant and Air Marshal, according to OKC police. Flight #342 from Washington D.C. to Los Angeles was diverted to Oklahoma City where police arrested the passenger. Story: https://t.co/3u0zKJrOQs pic.twitter.com/RHnZX60z3M — Eric Resendiz (@abc7eric) December 10, 2021

A woman aboard the flight sitting two seats behind the violent passenger posted a video of the suspect being cuffed by the air marshal to Instagram.

“So… this just happened on our plane from D.C. to LAX two seats in front of me. He was yelling about BLM and being enslaved by the white man. We had to emergency land in Oklahoma so the federal police could come to take him off. Our five-hour flights turned into 8 hours. ” the passenger said in a caption of the video.

Imagine if a White passenger had been screaming about All Lives Matter and lambasting Critical Race Theory. It would have been major news on every network and the passenger would have been labeled a Trump-supporting racist.

It’s a sad state for this nation to be in when “news” reports omit blatant racism because it doesn’t fit their Cultural Marxist narrative.

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

One Sick Day Proves We Need More Voices in Truthful Media On October 19, I was sick. It crossed my mind that I had finally gotten the ‘rona, but my wife’s cream of chicken soup and a few extra hours of sleep into mid-afternoon had be back up and running after a sleepless night before. When I finally stumbled over to my computer in the evening, I was met with a deluge of concern from readers. They asked what had happened as only one article had been posted that day. Generally, we post between 10-20 daily between all of the sites, not included curated and aggregated content. Seeing that we’d only posted my super-early morning article before taking the rest of the day off had readers assuming the worst. We have a wonderful and talented group of writers who volunteer their time for the sites and their readers. Sharing their amazing perspectives has always been a blessing to us because we cannot afford to hire anyone at this time. But having great writers is meaningless if we don’t have great editors, or at least one additional. My wife helps me read and edit stories from time to time, but I’m a one-man show when it comes to getting the stories posted. Whenever I highlight our desperate need for donations, I note that we do not receive money from Google ads even though most in conservative media are beholden. I often ambiguously note that the money donated will help us grow. Today, I’m highlighting a specific need. We must get an editor to help take some of the load and to expand on our mission of spreading the truth to the world. One sick day proved that. The great news is that there is no shortage of people who CAN help. I am emailed variations of resumes every week by people who are much smarter than I am. As much as I’d love to hire some of them, we simply cannot. That takes money and as blessed as we’ve been to receive donations and collect ad money (though not from Google or Facebook), we have still fallen short. Those who have the means, PLEASE consider donating. We have the standard Giving Fuel option and people can donate through PayPal. We are also diving into what we believe is extremely disruptive technology at LetsGo.finance, the world’s first major donation portal for crypto. I’ll be talking a lot more about them in the near future. Those who prefer Bitcoin can send to my address here: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8 We can get the voices out there and we’re willing to shine a spotlight on new talent. We just need the resources to make it happen. If you can help, we would be extremely grateful. Thank you and God bless! JD Rucker