Wisconsin Emails/Brandtjen Dec. 8 2021 The Wisconsin Assembly hosted two back-to-back hearings on Dec. 8, showing aggressive coordination between Democrat operatives and city and state election officials in the months running up to the Nov. 2020 election. Voter rolls and election abuse were the expressed subjects of the hearings. However, the real story here is the evidence showing the alleged influence of Democrat groups like the Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL) in what has been called the Wisconsin 5 (WI5)— the five key cities in Wisconsin that helped Biden win his narrow margin of around 20,000 votes. Rep. Brandtjen, Chair of the Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections, led the hearing to discuss issues associated with the ongoing 2020 election fraud investigation by former Justice Michael Gableman and evidence from other sources like the Wisconsin Elections Administration Legislative Audit Bureau (LAB) Report . The Dec. 8 hearing revealed a series of emails obtained through open records requests showing various organizations, including Mark Zuckerberg’s well-funded CTCL , were, for all intents and purposes, allegedly allowed to hijack many of the mechanisms used for get-out-the-vote (GOTV) initiatives in the WI5. The coordination targeting Democrat voters was made possible because of nearly […]

Read the whole story at uncoverdc.com

