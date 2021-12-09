AP Photo/Brynn Anderson You’re not going to believe this, but you now have more ammunition against the idiots running around saying Trump told people to inject themselves with bleach. He never did that . What he did do was inartfully try to describe a new technology that relies on UV light to be injected through a catheter into parts of the body (like the lungs) where the light can act as a “disinfectant” and kill viruses. Scott Adams, who has been railing against the fake news bleach hoax since it happened, wrote, “These guys injected a disinfectant into sick COVID patients! UV light was the disinfectant, injected via a light catheter. Trump was right.” These guys injected a disinfectant into sick COVID patients! UV light was the disinfectant, injected via a light catheter. Trump was right. Aytu BioScience Announces Completion of Healight(TM) Safety Study in Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients | BioSpace https://t.co/KYA57o0CEq — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) December 4, 2021 A safety study was completed in December of 2020 by Aytu BioScience for its trademarked technology called Healight. The study was for investigative purposes prior to being submitted to the FDA for approval and publication. The results of the study, which […]

