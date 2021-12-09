Joe Biden has been instructed to stay as far away from Kamala Harris as possible. The divided White House pretends like nothing’s wrong, but both wings are in a fierce battle to try to salvage their own reputations. We’ve seen instances for a couple of weeks when Harris is conspicuously missing from photos of Biden and kept at a distance from him at all times.

During today’s ceremony for former Senator Bob Dole, Biden slipped for a moment and stood next to Harris. Once he realized his faux pas and remembered his instructions, he swapped places with his wife. Here’s the video:

Things are not well in the Biden-Harris regime. Both are suffering from historic low approval ratings, protests during public appearances, and a Democrat-friendly corporate media that seems to be slowly turning away from them.

When this regime got started, many believed that Joe Biden wouldn’t finish his term and Kamala Harris would be president. Today, it seems to be even money on which one will be forced out of office first.

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help. Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America. The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way). To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging. The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn