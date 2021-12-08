Violent crime has risen substantially in major cities with district attorneys whose campaigns were bankrolled by left-wing billionaire activist George Soros.

Among the DAs, as DailyMail.com reports, is Kim Foxx, the state’s attorney for Cook County, which includes the city of Chicago, which has recorded more murders in this year than any year since 1994. Last year, Soros donated $2 million to a PAC that backed Foxx’s reelection campaign. She won the race and has since

In Cook County, which has seen more than 1,000 murders this year, Foxx has offered deferred prosecutions and softball deals to criminals.

Soros donated to PACs that support Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón, who has been condemned by L.A.’s police chief and the mayor for policies they describe as favoring criminals over the victims.

This week, an L.A. police detective warned visitors not to come to his city, because law enforcement couldn’t guarantee their safety.

Soros also donated $1.7 million to Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner’s campaign, the New York Post reported. And the billionaire gave to Super PACS that support Democratic prosecutors and politicians in Republican-led states.

Republican pundits charge Soros has blood on his hands for the deaths of innocent people, such as those killed by career criminal Darrell Brooks at the Waukesha Christmas Parade last month. Brooks had been bonded out of jail days earlier for other crimes.

In 2016, Soros poured $3 million into seven local district-attorney campaigns across the nation.

Philadelphia’s Krasner defended Black Lives Matter and Occupy Philadelphia activists as a lawyer. Now, he’s clashing with law enforcement leaders over his unwillingness to prosecute non-violent gun and drug possession crimes amid a surge in gun violence and rising homicide rates in the city.

DailyMail.com noted that Philadelphia police have made a record number of arrests for illegal gun possession this year, but the suspects’ chances of getting convicted have dropped from 63% in 2017 to 49%. according to an analysis by the Philadelphia Inquirer published in March.

‘The result of this grand plan’

In March, an immigration reform group did an analysis of Soros’ funding of hand-picked candidates who were shielding illegal aliens charged with violent crimes from deportation.

The analysis noted that Krasner created the new position of immigration counsel in Philadelphia with the goal of achieving “immigration neutral” outcomes in the prosecution of non-citizens.

Cook County’s Foxx hired a legal advisor who works “to ensure that non-citizen defendants do not face unnecessary immigration consequences, particularly for misdemeanor and low-level offenses.”

Wilcox noted the Soros initiative received praise from media because it claims to seek racial equity and social justice. But the impact, he argued, is the breakdown of law and order as the DAs show contempt for federal immigration laws.

“The result of this grand plan is more dangerous communities and more violent criminals on the streets,” Wilcox wrote. “Those shielded from ICE by these district attorneys should be given a one-way plane ticket back to their country of origin. Instead, they will stay here to clog up our legal system, and too many will return to society thanks to a concurrent agenda to reduce the prison population.”

Wilcox pointed to the emergence of Angel Families, a group of people with loved ones who were murdered by foreign nationals. Tania Owen, the widow of Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Steven Owen, says that before Gascon took over, prosecutors were looking at the death penalty for the man who killed her husband. But Gascon has taken the death penalty off the table, even for the murder of law-enforcement officers.

The murderer of her husband, she said, may get only eight years in prison because of Gascón’s “criminal justice reform.”

The DA, she said, is “turning our system completely upside down.”

In October, members of a group funded by Soros harassed Sen. Kyrsten Sinema D-Ariz., in a bathroom after she refused to meet with the organization to discuss her opposition to the $3.5 trillion Build Back Better spending bill.

