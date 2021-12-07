The Baltic country of Lithuania has entered its eighth week of highly restrictive “Covid Pass” tyranny, and the fascism is off the charts.

According to reports, the unvaccinated in that country face increasing ostracization and banishment from normal society. They are being deprived of medicine, fuel and food – basically all the things they need in order to live.

The non-jabbed are also being raided by undercover police officers, intimidated in public, openly hated and blasted by the media. Lithuania has become a hellish landscape for the non-compliant, in other words.

Right now, Lithuania is said to have the strictest Covid Pass regime in all of Europe. And there is no end in sight as things get worse and worse by the day.

“With no Pass, my wife and I may only enter small shops which mainly sell food, pharma, optics, or farm / pet goods,” a Lithuanian man reported. “We’re banned everywhere else.”

As of this writing, those without a Covid Pass in Lithuania are not allowed to enter shopping centers or large supermarkets. They are also banned from entering clothing stores.

“Even second-hand stores must enforce the banishment,” reports explain. “No one may buy or sell without the Pass.” (RELATED: Just as we warned, Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines” are rapidly becoming the Mark of the Beast.)

“Technology. Books. Healthy and beauty. Variety stores. Without a Pass, we may not enter. We are banished.”

Still don’t think covid injections are part of the Mark of the Beast?

Up until mid-October, unvaccinated Lithuanians were still allowed to buy food and medicine. Government bureaucrats, however, felt as though this was too lax and changed the rules.

Now, even smaller food shops are being told they must enforce the Covid Pass or else get shut down. Shop owners are also being told that they must allow only one shopper per every 322 square feet (30 meters squared) of store space, which renders many businesses non-profitable.

“One shopper per 30m2 is too few for many shops to survive,” reports warns.

“The bureaucrats’ rule forced shops to decide: save their own business, or ban us from the few remaining shops permitted to us. Many shops – chains and independent – chose the option to ban us. Kill or be killed.”

The grocery chain Lidl, for instance, announced on October 20 that it will only serve shoppers “who have an Opportunity Pass.” All Lidl stores in Lithuania are abiding by this new restriction.

“The result: in many areas, there’s no longer anywhere to buy food without a Pass,” reports warn. “Supermarkets already banned us since Sept. Now small shops also ban us. So how to buy food? Online. Outdoor markets. Or travel to one of the dwindling number of shops which don’t *yet* ban us.”

A local media report explained that in bigger cities, long queues formed outside of shops that still served the unvaccinated. That was prior to when the new mandates came into full swing, of course.

“For law-abiding citizens who don’t have the Pass, there are few shopping options left: buy online, or go to a few small grocery shops with street-facing entrances, pharmacies, or open-air markets.”

Pretty much all pharmacies across Lithuania are Pass-only shopping, meaning no unvaccinated allowed. This means that any unvaccinated person who needs pharmaceutical medicine will no longer be allowed to get it.

Gas stations are slightly less compliant with one out of five still serving the unvaccinated. At banks, segregation measures have been put in place to make the customer service process more difficult for the unvaccinated.

Lithuanian police, by the way, are all in favor of this extreme fascism. They now routinely dress up in plain clothes, pretending to be normal shoppers, just to try to catch stores in the act of not checking people’s Covid Pass.

“Undercover plain-clothes police now raid supermarkets and shopping centers, stopping people to check their Covid Pass and ID to verify that it’s a valid Pass belonging to that person,” reports explain.

“The police give press conferences about the raids. The size of the police raids is staggering. One day last week, 200 officers in plain clothes raided stores and malls. That’s 2.5% of all officers in the nation. They conducted surprise investigation on 11,700 people. That’s 0.4% of the entire population.”

Where does it all end? The bad news is that it does not end. In fact, the rest of the world can expect the very same thing because the general public has made it clear that there is no tyranny bad enough to actually fight back.

“This is a police state,” reports warn. “Us vs. them. Othering. Legalised segregation. Opinion that was repugnant in 2019 has become mainstream in 2021. Restriction by restriction, the Covid Pass regime has shredded the bonds which hold us all together in one society.”

The latest news about Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) jab tyranny can be found at Fascism.news.

Sources for this article include:

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

Gifts for Patriots: Forget All the Woke Corporate Retail Gifts This Year Let me put the disclaimer up front. I’m a patriot. This site believes in promoting patriotic companies, supporting America-First ideas, and disseminating the truthful news that everyone in this nation needs to read or hear. To that end, it makes sense that the companies we allow to sponsor us are patriotic, America-First, and truth-embracing organizations. Now for the other disclaimer. Buying from the three companies listed below using our promo codes helps us tremendously. The offers we give our readers access to are the best offers available; even using Mike Lindell’s promo code gives the same discount as using promo code “NOQ.” We know there are many conservative sites who offer similar or even identical promos. We are not the biggest, not by a longshot, but we try very hard to provide excellent coverage of the most important topics to patriots. We do it unflinchingly and often at great sacrifice; there’s a reason you won’t find Google ads or Facebook buttons on our site. We cannot rail against Big Tech if we’re taking money from them or promoting their products. I’m not going to throw stones at other conservative news outlets who are beholden to Google or Facebook. We have our own sins. Nevertheless, you know when you use our promo codes you’re making an impact by supporting an honest style of delivering America-First news and commentary. With that said, our sponsors have gifts available for all price ranges. For the very special someone needing a very special gift, contact Our Gold Guy. Imagine their surprise when they see silver or gold coins in their stocking! Or, you can treat yourself to the ultimate hedge in the Biden economy. As the supply chain crumbles, inflation skyrockets, and the other investments lose momentum, precious metals make for the perfect protection. Be sure to tell them JD Rucker sent you! At $499, the Freedom Phone will help you or someone you love break free from the Apple/Google duopoly in the smartphone world. With promo code “MAGA,” you’ll save $50. It’s well worth the peace of mind of having a completely uncensored device with an app store that cannot be canceled. Our good friends at MyPillow have gifts ranging from stocking stuffers to high end bedding. You can knock out a lot of Christmas shopping with one stop at their website, and you’ll get maximum savings on each product you order by using promo code “NOQ.” Lastly, if you’d like to include us on your Christmas list, we’d LOVE if you sponsored us. Donations go directly towards helping us disseminate important articles and podcasts to the nation. As patriots, we must stand up for what we believe in. That means we slow or completely eliminate our expenditures with companies who hate us for our ideology. Our sponsors are all proud to support the America-First agenda, which is why we allow them on our pages. Like I said, you won’t find Google ads here.