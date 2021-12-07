When someone tells you to “follow the science” regarding Covid-19 in general and the “vaccines” in particular, point them to this abstract from a study published today. It reveals that there is a strong correlation between “vaccination” rates and the rapid mutation of Covid-19 that allow the disease to flourish in heavily-jabbed areas.

And before anyone jumps the gun and assumes this study was conducted by “anti-vaxxers” or “quack” scientists, here’s an important revelation. The scientists involved in the study are extremely pro-vaxx. In fact, they are using their research to help develop new vaccines that may actually work instead of the current jabs being pushed onto the world that clearly DO NOT WORK and that appear to be making the pandemic far worse.

As Dr. Robert Malone posted on Twitter:

"We anticipate that as a complementary transmission pathway, vaccine-breakthrough or antibody-resistant mutations, like those in Omicron, will become a dominating mechanism of SARS-CoV-2 evolution when most of the world's population is either vaccinated or infected. " — Robert W Malone, MD (@RWMaloneMD) December 7, 2021

Here’s the abstract:

The importance of understanding SARS-CoV-2 evolution cannot be overlooked. Recent studies confirm that natural selection is the dominating mechanism of SARS-CoV-2 evolution, which favors mutations that strengthen viral infectivity. Here, we demonstrate that vaccine-breakthrough or antibody-resistant mutations provide a new mechanism of viral evolution. Specifically, vaccine-resistant mutation Y449S in the spike (S) protein receptor-binding domain, which occurred in co-mutations Y449S and N501Y, has reduced infectivity compared to that of the original SARS-CoV-2 but can disrupt existing antibodies that neutralize the virus.

By tracking the evolutionary trajectories of vaccine-resistant mutations in more than 2.2 million SARS-CoV-2 genomes, we reveal that the occurrence and frequency of vaccine-resistant mutations correlate strongly with the vaccination rates in Europe and America. We anticipate that as a complementary transmission pathway, vaccine-breakthrough or antibody-resistant mutations, like those in Omicron, will become a dominating mechanism of SARS-CoV-2 evolution when most of the world’s population is either vaccinated or infected. Our study sheds light on SARS-CoV-2 evolution and transmission and enables the design of the next-generation mutation-proof vaccines and antibody drugs.

As doctors have been warning since long before Covid-19 was developed in Wuhan, vaccines that do not obliterate diseases tend to make their target viruses more resilient against them. This is why vaccines for diseases like Polio and Small Pox were successful. They stopped their diseases in their tracks, creating a situation where herd immunity was able to protect those who were not vaccinated.

Covid-19 “vaccines” are different. They do not stop the disease. They do not slow the disease. Those who are vaccinated have no less of a chance of contracting the disease than those who are not vaccinated. Perhaps more importantly, those who are vaccinated have no less of a chance of spreading the disease than those who are unvaccinated. The jabs we’re being told are “vaccines” are actually just treatments. There is evidence they may mitigate the damage the disease can do in the body once infected, but they do not protect people from getting infected or infecting others.

In a normal world, this study would raise serious questions about whether anyone else should be given Covid-19 injections until they develop an actual vaccine that doesn’t spark antibody-resistant mutations. Unfortunately, today’s world is anything but normal.

