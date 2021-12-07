By pushing for annual revaccination against the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), Big Pharma companies like Pfizer will continue to reap massive revenues while jeopardizing the lives and health of people around the world.

Pfizer Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla recently promoted annual revaccination, saying it is needed to keep people safe since the COVID-19 virus mutates and immunity wanes after six months.

Top executives at Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (J&J) agreed with Bourla’s stance. Top executives at Moderna and J&J compared the need to revaccinate against COVID-19 to the need to get an annual flu shot.

“Unfortunately, as the virus spreads, it can also mutate,” J&J CEO Alex Gorsky said in February. “Every time it mutates, it’s almost like another click of the dial so to speak where we can see another variant, another mutation that can have an impact on its ability to fend off antibodies or to have a different kind of response not only to a therapeutic but also to a vaccine.”

Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel said annual COVID vaccine boosters will be commonplace going forward because the coronavirus “is not going away” and “it’s not leaving the planet.”

It’s all about the money

Bourla’s proposal is seen by many as nothing more than another scheme to put more money in Big Pharma’s pockets. Pfizer reported $14 billion in third quarter revenue for vaccines and by the end of the year, it is expected to hit $36 billion on the back of the COVID vaccine rollout.

According to the People’s Vaccine Alliance, Pfizer, BioNTech and Moderna are making a combined profit of $65,000 every minute based on the latest reports released by the companies. (Related: Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna each make $65,000 PER MINUTE on covid “vaccine” scam while people suffer from food shortages, collapsing supply chains.)

Maaza Seyoum of the African Alliance also accused big pharma companies of using their monopoly of vaccines to prioritize the most profitable contracts with the richest governments, leaving low income countries out in the cold.

“That Pfizer has been able to earn billions of dollars in revenue in the last three months alone, while failing to provide vaccines to billions of people, is a failure of catastrophic proportions,” Amnesty International’s Head of Business and Human Rights Patrick Wilcken said.

”Not only has the vast majority of its vaccines gone to high and upper-middle-income countries but Pfizer has also consistently refused to waive its intellectual property rights and share vaccine technology, while at the same time benefitting from billions of dollars in government funding and advance orders from wealthy countries.”

Scientists oppose annual revaccination

Scientists from the American Medical Association are actively opposing the annual revaccination proposed by Bourla. Some scientists say that the so-called boosters accomplish little more than “polishing the immune response of the lucky ones.”

It’s also interesting to note that healthy adults have a 99.98 percent survival rate against COVID-19, while the long-term side effects of the vaccines remain unknown. The safety of the shots is also more than uncertain since they are associated with numerous health complications ranging from mild to deadly.(Related: First American to contract omicron COVID variant was ‘fully vaccinated,’ Fauci admits.)

Big Pharma companies have admitted that the current vaccines designed against the original strain of the COVID virus are not as effective against the new variants, as heavily vaccinated countries and various U.S. states experienced a surge in the number of new infections because of the delta variant.

Follow Pandemic.news for more news and information related to the coronavirus pandemic.

