Actor Jussie Smollett tries to avoid the press. / PHOTO: Associated Press (Headline USA) Former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett testified at his trial that he wrote a $3,500 check to a friend for nutrition and training advice, not as payment for the man and his brother to help him stage a racist, anti-gay attack on himself. A trained actor, Smollett was able to keep a straight face during his testimony. Smollett took the stand at his trial on charges he lied to Chicago police about the attack in an attempt to refute damaging testimony from the brothers last week. They said Smollett, who is gay and black, orchestrated the January 2019 hoax to get publicity, giving them $100 for supplies and instructing them to place a noose around his neck and yell homophobic slurs. They also said Smollett gave them the $3,500 check to carry it out. But Smollett said the check was for a meal and workout plan while he was going to be out of town. Asked by his defense attorney if he gave Abimbola Osundairo payment for some kind of hoax, Smollett replied: “Never.” He also said “absolutely not” when asked if he gave Osundairo and his brother $100 […]

